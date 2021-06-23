EDINBORO — Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 673 undergraduate and graduate students on May 8.
Bachelor’s and associate degrees were conferred upon 518 students, while 155 students earned graduate and post-baccalaureate degrees. The following local students were among Edinboro University’s spring graduates:
- Brookville –Kylee Turek
- DuBois –Zachery J. Jaggi, Ryan Charles Pasternak, Nicole A. Schalk
- Falls Creek –Lindsay Michelle Daugherty.
- Punxsutawney –Danielle M. Bowser
- Reynoldsville –Mason R. Biggie
- Ridgway –Emily M. Catalano, Justin C. Kasmierski, Erica Marie Nida, Tyler J. Prechtl
- St. Marys –Cassidy Ann Cunningham, Jordyn O. Fox, Reilly Theresa Herzing
- Woodland –Macala Rae Leigey
Interim President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson presided over the virtual ceremonies and the in-person recognition events.
“Commencement is the most important day in the life of a university –it is both an ending and a beginning,” said Dr. Dale during the virtual undergraduate ceremony. “Your Edinboro University education and experiences have prepared you well for the opportunities and inevitable adventures and challenges to come. I extend my personal congratulations to each and every one of you.”
Mill Village, Pa., native Bradley Peters, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations, delivered the student address at the virtual Undergraduate Ceremony. Peters graduated summa cum laude while working as an instructional technologist at Edinboro and being involved in both the radio and television stations –shooting video of football games, producing news programs and hosting his own radio show.
“As we begin this new chapter of our lives, I want to thank Edinboro and everyone here that prepared us for what is next,” Peters said. “I want to promise that on behalf of the Edinboro University graduating class of 2021 that we will continue to strive to make our Edinboro family proud, and we will continue to change this world for the better.”
Westfield, N.Y., native Darian Switzer, who earned her master’s degree in Communication Studies, delivered the student address at the virtual Graduate Ceremony.
Other speakers included Dr. Michael Hannan (Provost), Kyle Hurysz (Council of Trustees) and Mark Eisert (Alumni Association).
The ceremonies also featured special music from the Edinboro University Spirit of the Scots Marching Band –under the direction of Diann Smith –and the Edinboro University Chorale.
Following the virtual ceremonies, two in-person recognition events were held outdoors in Sox Harrison Stadium. The events featured pipes and drums, as well as Posting of the Colors by ROTC cadets.