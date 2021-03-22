INDIANA, Pa. – The following area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2020 and January 2021.
Graduates are:
- Brockway: Zoie Michelle Reitz
- Brookville: Megan Elizabeth Grant, Jenna N. Grinder
- Clearfield: Michaela Sha Duez, Michaela Sha Duez, William Scott Plyler
- Curwensville: Jalyn Anne Shaffe
- DuBois: Roxanne L. Adamson, Carson Lee Hanna, Timothy J. Shick, Joshua L. Wayland
- Frenchville: Katherine Mary Hartzell
- Olanta: Danielle Rishell
- Punxsutawney: Bethany Anne Butler, Nicholas Ryan Constant, Jacqueline Faith Cupp, Alex B. Eberhart, Trenton W. Gaston, Jacob Daniel McCoy, Erin C. Reed
The full list of December 2020 and January 2021 graduates is available at www.iup.edu.