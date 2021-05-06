BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 263 students at its Commencement exercises on May 2.
This year’s commencement featured a live, in-person drive-through ceremony in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
It is available for viewing at www.upb.pitt.edu/commencement, on the university’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PittBradford, and YouTube channel, uPittBradford.
Local students expected to graduate were:
- Brockway: Gabrielle Barnes, Bachelor of Science, exercise science
- Clarion: Denon Simpson, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems and technology
- DuBois: Logen Jaramillo, Bachelor of Science, biology
- Johnsonburg: Amanda Condino, Associate of Science, nursing; Ashton Watts, Associate of Science, nursing
- Kersey: Kierstynn Indermaur, Bachelor of Arts, interdisciplinary arts; Taylor Klaiber, Bachelor of Science, business management; Benjamin Koss, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems and technology; Rebekah Kriner, Bachelor of Science, exercise science; Marissa Merritt, Bachelor of Arts, history-political science; Kayla Mitchell, Associate of Science, nursing; Dakota Patterson, Bachelor of Arts, general studies; Griffin Wissinger, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems and technology.
- Morrisdale: Jessica Milliron, Bachelor of Science, exercise science
- Reynoldsville: Jennifer Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, exercise science
- St Marys: Jessica Jordan, Bachelor of Arts, interdisciplinary arts; Amanda Manners, Associate of Science, nursing; Tiffany Minor, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice; Alayna Renwick, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Katelyn Snyder, Associate of Science, nursing; Mykenna Zettle, Bachelor of Science, biology and environmental studies; Doris Zuchowski, Associate of Science, nursing.
- Wilcox: Benjamin Freeburg, Bachelor of Arts, environmental studies.
