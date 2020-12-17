BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 57 students at the end of the fall term.

Local students who graduated were:

DuBois: Logen Jaramillo, Bachelor of Science, biology

Kersey: Griffin Wissinger, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems and technology

Reynoldsville: Jennifer Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, exercise science

St. Marys: Tiffany Minor, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice

December graduates were recognized with an online celebration, which can be viewed on the university’s YouTube Channel, uPittBradford, or Facebook page, facebook.com/PittBradford.

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, founded in 1963, is a safe, friendly institution for students who want to earn a world-renowned degree in a personalized environment. For more information, visit www.upb.pitt.edu.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos