BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 57 students at the end of the fall term.
Local students who graduated were:
DuBois: Logen Jaramillo, Bachelor of Science, biology
Kersey: Griffin Wissinger, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems and technology
Reynoldsville: Jennifer Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, exercise science
St. Marys: Tiffany Minor, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice
December graduates were recognized with an online celebration, which can be viewed on the university’s YouTube Channel, uPittBradford, or Facebook page, facebook.com/PittBradford.
