LORETTO — More than 720 students received degrees from Saint Francis University on May 13. Congratulations to the following local students:
Brockway: Samantha Anderson, Bachelor of Science –Health Science (PA) Degree; Marissa Zocco, Master of Physician Assistant Degree.
Brookville: Ashley King, Master of Occupational Therapy Degree.
Clearfield: Katrina Brink, Bachelor of Science – CE-Accounting Degree – Degree Completion Summer 2018; Lauren Conrad, Bachelor of Science – Health Science (PA) Degree; Nicholas Redden, Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree; Erica Woolridge, Master of Education Degree.
Coalport: Courtney Blake, Bachelor of Science – Accounting Degree; Zachary Gobert, Bachelor of Science – Biology Degree; Kelli McGarvey, Master of Human Resource Degree; Sean Yeckley of Coalport, Bachelor of Science –Health Science (PA) Degree.
Curwensville: Bailey Ingram, Bachelor of Arts – Aquarium and Zoo Science Degree, Degree Completion Summer 2018; Zachary McCracken, Bachelor of Science – Biology Degree; Jordan Troxell, Bachelor of Science – Nursing Degree.
DuBois: Gabrielle Brennan, Master Sci Cancer Care Degree; Alayna Hawkins, Bachelor of Science – Biology Degree.
Glen campbell: Nicole Phillips, Bachelor of Science – Health Science (Physician Assistant) Degree.
Grampian: Rebecca Johnson, Master of Physician Assistant Degree.
Hastings: Natalie Bukowski, Master of Education Degree, Degree Completion Summer 2018.
Kersey: Jolene Young, Master of Occupational Therapy Degree.
Luthersburg: Shelbie Jamison, Bachelor of Science – Health Science Physician Assistant Degree.
Penfield: Courtney McCullough, Bachelor of Science – Nursing Degree.
Punxsutawney: Michael Blose, Master of Physician Assistant Degree; Seth Gray, Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree; Emily Horner, Bachelor of Science – Health Science (Physical Therapy) Degree.
Reynoldsville: Emily Holben, Bachelor of Science – Exercise Physiology 3+3 (Physical Therapy) Degree.
St. Marys: Camille Smithbauer, Bachelor of Science – Health Science (Occupational Therapy) Degree.
Troutville: Luke Haskins, Bachelor of Science – Health Science (Physician Assistant) Degree.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.