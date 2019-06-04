LORETTO — More than 700 students received degrees from Saint Francis University on May 12.

The following local students earned degrees:

  • Tracy Diehl, of Sykesville, graduated with a Associate of Applied Science – Health Professions Technology.
  • Hannah Kraus, of St. Marys, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts – Spanish and Bachelor of Science – Accounting.
  • Skylar Graham, of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Behavorial Science.
  • Ashley Salizzoni, of Rockton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Behavorial Science.
  • McKenzie Burge, of Osceola Mills, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Biology.
  • Alison Jones, of Westover, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Accounting.
  • Mindy Kephart, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Accounting.
  • Spencer Kephart, of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Management.
  • Gary Shifter, of Karthaus, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Computer Systems Management.
  • Staci Wolfe, of Brookville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Environmental Engineering.
  • Kayla Brennan, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Exercise Physiology.
  • Sarah Lash, of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Exercise Physiology.
  • Melissa Bauer, of St. Marys, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
  • Lindsay Brocious, of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
  • Anna Horner, of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
  • Ivy Phillips, of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
  • Morgan Williamson, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
  • Jamie Houston, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (PA).
  • Arlan Zelenky, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Mathematics.
  • Cheyenne McKee, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Nursing.
  • Sierra McKee, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Nursing.
  • Jessica Wilson, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Organizational Leadership.
  • Julie Stillman, of Houtzdale, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Psychology.
  • Morgan Onink, of St. Marys, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
  • Sarah Stillman, of Houtzdale, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
  • Kayla Weis, of Ridgway, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
  • Alexandria Godissart, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
  • Camille Smithbauer, of St. Marys, graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy.
  • Samantha Anderson, of Brockway, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
  • Lauren Conrad, of Clearfield, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
  • Luke Haskins, of Troutville, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
  • Shelbie Jamison, of Luthersburg, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
  • Nicole Phillips, of Glen Campbell, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
  • Sean Yeckley, of Coalport, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.

