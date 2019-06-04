LORETTO — More than 700 students received degrees from Saint Francis University on May 12.
The following local students earned degrees:
- Tracy Diehl, of Sykesville, graduated with a Associate of Applied Science – Health Professions Technology.
- Hannah Kraus, of St. Marys, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts – Spanish and Bachelor of Science – Accounting.
- Skylar Graham, of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Behavorial Science.
- Ashley Salizzoni, of Rockton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Behavorial Science.
- McKenzie Burge, of Osceola Mills, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Biology.
- Alison Jones, of Westover, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Accounting.
- Mindy Kephart, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Accounting.
- Spencer Kephart, of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Management.
- Gary Shifter, of Karthaus, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Computer Systems Management.
- Staci Wolfe, of Brookville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Environmental Engineering.
- Kayla Brennan, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Exercise Physiology.
- Sarah Lash, of Clearfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Exercise Physiology.
- Melissa Bauer, of St. Marys, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
- Lindsay Brocious, of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
- Anna Horner, of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
- Ivy Phillips, of Punxsutawney, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
- Morgan Williamson, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (OT).
- Jamie Houston, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Health Science (PA).
- Arlan Zelenky, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Mathematics.
- Cheyenne McKee, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Nursing.
- Sierra McKee, of DuBois, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Nursing.
- Jessica Wilson, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Organizational Leadership.
- Julie Stillman, of Houtzdale, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – Psychology.
- Morgan Onink, of St. Marys, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
- Sarah Stillman, of Houtzdale, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
- Kayla Weis, of Ridgway, graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
- Alexandria Godissart, of Philipsburg, graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
- Camille Smithbauer, of St. Marys, graduated with a Master of Occupational Therapy.
- Samantha Anderson, of Brockway, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
- Lauren Conrad, of Clearfield, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
- Luke Haskins, of Troutville, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
- Shelbie Jamison, of Luthersburg, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
- Nicole Phillips, of Glen Campbell, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
- Sean Yeckley, of Coalport, graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Science.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.