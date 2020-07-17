BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford recognized students inducted into its honor societies this spring.Among those who were recognized locally were:
BrockwayGabrielle Barnes, an exercise science major, Phi Epsilon Kappa, the Honors fraternity for Sport and Exercise Science, Dr. Mark Kelley, director of the exercise science program
KerseyGriffin Wissinger, a computer information science and technology major, Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, Dr. Tony Gaskew, professor of criminal justice
St. MarysJessica Jordan, an interdisciplinary arts major, Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, Dr. Tony Gaskew, professor of criminal justice
Rebecca Jordan, an early level preK-4 major, Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, Dr. Tony Gaskew, professor of criminal justice
WilcoxKacie Hodgdon, an exercise science major, Phi Epsilon Kappa, the Honors fraternity for Sport and Exercise Science, Dr. Mark Kelley, director of the exercise science program