BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford recognized students inducted into its honor societies this spring.
Among those who were recognized were:
Clarion: Denon Simpson, a computer information systems and technology major, Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Honor Society for First Year Students, Dr. Tammy Haley, associate professor of nursing and Dr. Holly Spittler, associate dean of student affairs.
Kersey: Griffin Wissinger, a computer information systems and technology major, Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Honor Society for First Year Students, Dr. Tammy Haley, associate professor of nursing and Dr. Holly Spittler, associate dean of student affairs.
Luthersburg: Benjamin Hayes, a hospitality management major, Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, Dr. Tony Gaskew, professor of criminal justice.
Morrisdale: Jessica Milliron, an exercise science major, Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Honor Society for First Year Students, Dr. Tammy Haley, associate professor of nursing and Dr. Holly Spittler, associate dean of student affairs.
New Bethlehem: Jade Adams, an exercise science major, Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society, Dr. Tony Gaskew, professor of criminal justice.
Osceola Mills: Jessica Summerson, a biology major, Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Honor Society for First Year Students, and Beta Beta Beta, the National Biological Honor Society,, Dr. Tammy Haley, associate professor of nursing, and Dr. Holly Spittler, associate dean of student affairs and Dr. Mary Mulcahy, associate professor of biology.
Ridgway: Devyn Condon, an English major, Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, Dr. Donal Ulin, associate professor of English.
St. Marys: Tiffany Minor, a criminal justice major, Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Honor Society for First Year Students, Dr. Tammy Haley, associate professor of nursing and Dr. Holly Spittler, associate dean of student affairs.
Summerville: Brianna Felmlee, a nursing major, Alpha Lambda Delta, the National Honor Society for First Year Students, Dr. Tammy Haley, associate professor of nursing and Dr. Holly Spittler, associate dean of student affairs.
