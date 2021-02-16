EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
- Tia Michele Barnett of Brookville
- Mason Biggie of Reynoldsville
- Micayla Bothun of St. Marys
- Danielle Bowser of Punxsutawney
- Emily Catalano of Ridgway
- Cassidy Cunningham of St. Marys
- Lindsay Daugherty of Falls Creek
- Margaret Dinsmore of St Marys
- Alexis Dixon of DuBois
- Chloe Eckert of St. Marys
- Caroline Fitch of Wilcox
- Jordyn Fox of St Marys
- Taylor Freeburg of St. Marys
- Alicia Lyn Fritz of St. Marys
- Taylor Gaudino of Ridgway
- Faith Hannah of DuBois
- Reilly Herzing of St Marys
- Justin Kasmierski of Ridgway
- Brendan Keegan of West Decatur
- Nichole Moore of Ridgway
- Ryan Pasternak of Dubois
- Bryson Paulinellie of DuBois
- Bradley Peters of Brookville
- Tyler Prechtl of Ridgway
- Makayla Ross of Philipsburg
- Stephanie Rossi of DuBois
- Nicole Schalk of DuBois
- Carley Semancik of DuBois
- Josie Smith of St. Marys
- Kassandra Sorg of St. Marys
- Daylene Tabacsko of Brockport
- Alexander Thompson of Houtzdale
- Matthew Wehrle of Rossiter
- Amanda Williams of Johnsonburg
- Hannah Wittman of St. Marys
- Stephanie Wolfe of Brookville
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.