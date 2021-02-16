EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the Edinboro students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

  • Tia Michele Barnett of Brookville
  • Mason Biggie of Reynoldsville
  • Micayla Bothun of St. Marys
  • Danielle Bowser of Punxsutawney
  • Emily Catalano of Ridgway
  • Cassidy Cunningham of St. Marys
  • Lindsay Daugherty of Falls Creek
  • Margaret Dinsmore of St Marys
  • Alexis Dixon of DuBois
  • Chloe Eckert of St. Marys
  • Caroline Fitch of Wilcox
  • Jordyn Fox of St Marys
  • Taylor Freeburg of St. Marys
  • Alicia Lyn Fritz of St. Marys
  • Taylor Gaudino of Ridgway
  • Faith Hannah of DuBois
  • Reilly Herzing of St Marys
  • Justin Kasmierski of Ridgway
  • Brendan Keegan of West Decatur
  • Nichole Moore of Ridgway
  • Ryan Pasternak of Dubois
  • Bryson Paulinellie of DuBois
  • Bradley Peters of Brookville
  • Tyler Prechtl of Ridgway
  • Makayla Ross of Philipsburg
  • Stephanie Rossi of DuBois
  • Nicole Schalk of DuBois
  • Carley Semancik of DuBois
  • Josie Smith of St. Marys
  • Kassandra Sorg of St. Marys
  • Daylene Tabacsko of Brockport
  • Alexander Thompson of Houtzdale
  • Matthew Wehrle of Rossiter
  • Amanda Williams of Johnsonburg
  • Hannah Wittman of St. Marys
  • Stephanie Wolfe of Brookville

In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.

