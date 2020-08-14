EDINBORO — Nearly 1,200 students were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University.
The following local students achieved dean’s list honors:
Emporium — Trae M. Smith, Cassandra Carol Frey, Madisen Marie Guisto.
Philipsburg — Makayla M Ross.
DuBois — Ryan C Pasternak, Stephanie Ross, Nicole A Schalk, Carley Lynn Semancik, Alexis Dixon.
Houtzdale — Alexander Chance Thompson.
Clearfield — Alex B Shugarts.
Johnsonburg — Alyson J Bevacqua, Amanda Renee Williams.
Ridgway — Emily M. Catalano, Taylor N. Gaudino, Emily R. Johnston, Justin C. Kasmierski, Christian R. Thompson, Tonimarie Rosaria Della.
St. Marys — Cassidy A. Cunningham, Jordyn O. Fox, Taylor S. Freeburg, Mackenzie E. Gahr, Dawson D. Lion, Angela R. Mosebarger, Josie A. Smith, Hannah R. Wittman, Reilly Theresa Herzing, Alicia Lyn Fritz, Margaret G. Dinsmore
Rossiter –Matthew Anthony Wehrle
Punxsutawney –Danielle M. Bowser, Nichole H. Heitzenrater, Justin Ray.
Brookville –Stephanie Alexis Wolfe
Falls Creek –Lindsay Michelle Daugherty
Reynoldsville –Mason R. Biggie
Sykesville –Melia Paige Andrulonis
Kane –Simon T. Gadley, Austin B. Oakes, Courtney P. Peters, Shane W. Rolick, Tyler J. Rolick, Marcella M. Stanisch.
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
