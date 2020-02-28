ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local residents made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 Fall Semester:
Maggie Wehler of St. Marys, who is in the film and animation program.
Austin Frey of St. Marys, who is in the computer science program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.