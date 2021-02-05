NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, recently named 462 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

The following local students made the list:

  • Amir Hassan of DuBois
  • Saige Heigel of Kersey
  • Zachary George of DuBois
  • Harley Hummel of Houtzdale
  • James Oberlin of DuBois
  • Shadi Hassan of DuBois
  • Curt Slagle of Dayton
  • Zoe Cable of Brookville
  • Riana Smith of Kane

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

