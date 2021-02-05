NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, recently named 462 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
The following local students made the list:
- Amir Hassan of DuBois
- Saige Heigel of Kersey
- Zachary George of DuBois
- Harley Hummel of Houtzdale
- James Oberlin of DuBois
- Shadi Hassan of DuBois
- Curt Slagle of Dayton
- Zoe Cable of Brookville
- Riana Smith of Kane
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.