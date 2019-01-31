Twenty-four teams from DuBois Area, Brookville Area, Redbank Valley, North Clarion, Oil City, Cranberry Area, and Franklin Area High Schools competed in a practice VEX Robotics Competition that took place at DuBois Area High School on Jan. 25.
The action-packed day required high school students to execute the 2018-2019 VEX Robotics Competition game, Turning Point, which is played by stacking caps on posts, flipping caps, toggling flags by throwing balls, and by parking robots on raised platforms. Each VEX Robotics Competition team was comprised of three to six students who have spent the past few months working together to design, build and program a robot using the VEX EDR Robotics brand of systems.
During the VEX season, students utilize what they’ve learned about STEM to build semiautonomous robots. An equally important set of skills is learned through the competition — communication, project management, time management and teamwork. The DuBois Area High School VEX Robotics Competition teams meet after school two to three days per week. The students learn about electronics, programming, mechanical systems, animation, and materials fabrication.
Devin Rothrock and Jeremy Clawson, two students from DuBois, said they were proud of their peers’ perseverance and accomplishments. When asked about the contest, they replied “Our main goal was to have our robot just flip the caps. Midway through the contest our motor for the flipping motion started to fail and shut off in the middle of rounds. We were able to adapt our strategy and finish in second place overall for the day. We were very proud of our team and had a lot of fun interacting with all these other students.”
DuBois coaches Jen Keith and Ken Evans are proud of all the students’ efforts. They would also like to thank all the volunteers, administrators, and staff who came out to help setup the fields, run the competition, and clean-up.
Tim Heffernan of Franklin Area High School is the man responsible for bringing this great opportunity to local students. He has worked tirelessly with the REC Foundation to secure grants to enable schools in our area to join a VEX league called the PA Rural Robotics Initiative. The teams who competed Friday will join 30 others at the League Championships on Friday February 22, 2019 at Clarion University. The DuBois Middle School is also a part of the PA Rural Robotics Initiative league and their VEX IQ teams will compete in the league finals on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Redbank Valley High School. Both events are open and free for media, families, and other community members to attend.
The PA Rural Robotics Initiative League Championship is one of a series of VEX Robotics Competitions taking place internationally throughout the year. VEX Competitions are recognized as the largest and fastest growing competitive robotics programs for elementary, middle school, high school, and college aged students around the world. VEX Competitions represent over 20,000 teams from 45 countries that participate in more than 1,500 VEX Competition events worldwide. The competition season culminates each spring, with VEX Robotics World Championship, a highly-anticipated event that unites top qualifying teams from local, state, regional and international VEX Robotics Competitions to crown World Champions. More information about the VEX Robotics Competition is available at RoboticsEducation.org, RobotEvents.com and VEXRobotics.com.
