BRADFORD — Local students had pieces published in the 2021 online issue of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s award-winning student literary magazine, Baily’s Beads.
Among the selections published in the volume were:
- Johnsonburg — Aaron Suranofsky, senior, early level education (preK-4), three poems, “Pepper,” “Ripples” and “Simply Kitty”
- St. Marys — Jess Jordan, senior, interdisciplinary arts, three photographs and three poems, “Destruction,” The End,” “Photograph,” “Prison,” “A Series of Haiku” and “Shattered”
To read all of the works in Baily’s Beads, visit bailysbeads.org.