PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following two students have completed academic requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts and the Baking and Pastry program. Students graduate from the program following completion of an externship.
Nicolette McClimans, Punxsutawney, daughter of Barbara McClimans, of Greenville, is a 2016 graduate of Greenville High School. She is a dean’s list and high honor student. She is the recipient of the Springfield Restaurant Group Scholarship. She is completing her externship at Kiawan Island Golf Resort, South Carolina.
Michaela Kennedy, Brookville, daughter of Kimberly and Allen Kennedy, of Brookville, is a 2015 graduate of Brookville Area Junior Senior High School. She is a dean’s list student and has a certificate for Perfect Attendance. She is completing her externship at The French Resort, French Lick, Indiana.
The Academy, located in Punxsutawney, is fully accredited by the American Culinary Federation, the maximum accreditation possible for culinary programs in the United States. IUP’s 16-month accelerated program includes study for 12 months and a paid externship during the final semester. Students can extend their study with a two-semester baking and pastry arts program.
