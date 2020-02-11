DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School’s students from “Copious Amounts of Febreze” VEX Robotics team 15801B secured the Excellence Award at the VEX Robotics Tower Takeover Competition that took place at Cranberry Area Jr./Sr. High School recently. Students competed with and against 31 teams from the PA Rural Robotics League. The team won the award mainly for their engineering design notebook.
As the Excellence Award recipient, the team has qualified for the Western PA VRC State Championship extending their journey as they seek to qualify and compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship. The state championship will take place at Clarion University on Friday, March 6.
DAHS team 15801B is comprised of Avery Timko, Devin Rothrock, Donald Crabtree, and Jeremy Clawson who are all juniors. To prepare for the tournament, the group worked together to design, build and program a robot to stack blocks and place them in towers around the VEX competition field. The students apply what they’ve learned about STEM in the classroom to build the semiautonomous machines. An equally important set of skills is learned through the competition — communication, project management, time management and teamwork.
The DuBois Area High School VEX Robotics Competition teams meet after school three to five days a week. The students learn about electronics, programming, mechanical systems, animation, 3D CAD, computer aided machining, web design, and materials fabrication.
Three other DuBois Area High School teams also participated in this past weekend’s event. These teams will have another chance to qualify for the state championship when they participate in the PA Rural Robotics League Championships on Friday, Feb. 21 at Franklin Area High School.