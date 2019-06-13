WILCOX — Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox announced the worldwide release of the first singles by five new local teen recording artists.
“Perfect Mess” is a contemporary singer-songwriter ballad about first love with lyrics and music written by 16-year-old Olivia Marie of Ridgway. On the recording, she sings lead and backup vocals, and plays the guitar. She even drew her own original art for the single’s cover. Follow Olivia Marie’s career on Facebook (Olivia Matha Music), Instagram (oliviamarie.music), and YouTube (Olivia Matha). Olivia Marie (Matha) is a junior at Elk County Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Chris and Carrie Matha of Ridgway, and the granddaughter of Richard and Loretta Matha, and Sandy Fisher, all of Ridgway.
“Stars” is an alternative/soft indie ballad by 15-year-old Marshall Hetrick of Johnsonburg. The song, which represents moving on from the past and living in the moment, was written by Hetrick with the help of lyric co-writer Tess Kocjancic, also of Johnsonburg. On the recording, Hetrick sings lead and back-up vocals, and plays the baritone ukulele. The cover art for his single was painted by Shana Polaski of Johnsonburg. Follow Hetrick’s career on Instagram (marshall_hetrick_music). Marshall is a sophomore at Johnsonburg Area High School. He is the son of Marc and Katie Hetrick of Johnsonburg, and the grandson of John and Barb Hetrick, and Terry and Kathy Fitch, all of Johnsonburg.
“Fallin’ for You” is an upbeat country pop song about falling in love recorded by 16-year old Elizabeth Anderson of St. Marys. The song was co-written by Olivia Matha of Ridgway and Tracie Pretak of Wilcox. The recording features Anderson on vocals, Matha on guitar, and Pretak on keys. The cover art for the single was designed by Herman Locke IV of Locke Creations. Follow Anderson’s career on Facebook (Elizabeth Anderson Music) and Instagram (elizabeth.anderson.music). Elizabeth Anderson, a junior at Elk County Catholic High School, is the daughter of Craig and Mary Anderson of St. Marys. Her grandparents are Rita and Bud Asti of St. Marys, Amy Anderson and Jay Yetter of Brandy Camp, and the late Edward Anderson.
“Closer to Forever” is a pop ballad about a relationship by 15-year-old Jenny Lynn of Mt. Jewett. The song was written by Gabriella Fye of Weedville. The recording features Jenny Lynn on vocals and cello, accompanied by Tracie Pretak on keys. Follow Jenny Lynn’s career on Facebook (Jenny Lynn Musician) or Instagram (jenny.lynn.musician). Jenny Lynn (Crowley) is a sophomore at Kane Area High School. She is the daughter of Holly Jo Crowley of Mt. Jewett and Peter Crowley of Kane. Her grandparents are Alane and John Crowley of Mt. Jewett, Linda Kellar of Kane, and Robert and Mary Rezelle of Clarendon.
“Tell Me” is an alternative pop ballad about a break up with lyrics and music written by 18-year-old Gabriella of Weedville. On the recording, she sang the vocals, played the keys, and added percussion effects. Gabriella (Fye) just graduated from St. Marys Area High School. She is heading to Grove City College in the fall to double major in vocal performance and music education. She is the daughter of Wes and Beth Fye of Weedville, and the granddaughter of Ruth Fye of Florida, and Ronald and Mary Frost of Kersey.
Tracie Pretak, owner of Grace Notes Studio, shared, “I am a music teacher, but I am also a songwriter, recording artist, and dream builder. I have made my own dreams come true, and I wanted to give these five students that same chance. I chose them based on their talent, experience, readiness to write and record, and work ethic. I am so proud of what they have created and can’t wait for the world to hear their songs! They exceeded my expectations with this project and have proven they deserved this opportunity! I hope they get lots of local support.”
The songs were recorded, mixed, and mastered by Remember to Breathe Records of Sharpsville, Pa.
All five songs are available to download and stream on all major digital sites, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, YouTube, and more. Additionally, a compilation CD of all five singles will be released soon. For more information about the album, contact Pretak at grace-notes@live.com or at 814-594-7790.
For updates and info, follow the Grace Notes Studio Facebook page.