LOCK HAVEN — On April 30, teachers, administrators, behavior support professionals, law enforcement, and Lock Haven University students participated in a home-school-community panel of experts at LHU.
The Department of PreK-Grade 8 and Professional Studies at LHU prepares highly effective teachers to make a difference in the lives of children and their families. Child guidance and classroom management is an undergraduate course that offers pre-service teacher candidates the opportunity to build deep content knowledge, support children and their families, and make valuable home-school-community connections.
Panel members talked with students about course special topics presentations such as friends and feelings, self-esteem and the moral self, stress and resilience in young children, aggression and bullying, and minimizing challenging behavior. Participants shared their professional experiences and knowledge of community resources with students, who will soon be novice teachers.
Participants included Judy Crisswell, trooper Troy Hendershot, Barbie Stopper, Dawn Moss, Melissa Mabus, Debbie Geiss, Dr. Denise Tyson, and the Rev. Byron Zeigler. The class is taught by Dr. Suzanne E. Swartz, assistant professor in the Department of PreK-Grade 8 and Professional Studies.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.
