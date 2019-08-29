LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University President, Robert Pignatello, Amy Molyneux and their dog, Ralphie, will host the first Yappy Hour dog walk and social event of the fall semester at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The walk, which is open to all dog owners as well as dog lovers, will begin at the Riverwalk Beach Overview Pavilion and conclude at the Brown Family Patio at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center (DACC) on the campus of LHU.
Yappy Hour is free and open to all LHU students, faculty and staff, as well as local residents. Dog owners and dog lovers alike all are invited to join the walk. The September event will be sponsored by Pine Creek Veterinary Associates in Lock Haven.
“Last year’s Yappy Hours proved to be very popular events, bringing the LHU and local communities together for fun and socializing. Amy, Ralphie and I hope to see many more familiar and new faces — human and canine — at this year’s events,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president.
Owners will be treated to cookies and punch on the patio and canine guests will receive a special LHU dog treat and fresh water.
The next Yappy Hour event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8.
For more information, contact Gwen Bechdel at 570-484-2001 or gbechdel@lockhaven.edu.
