LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University congratulates the Spring 2021 graduates on receiving their academic degrees. The 143rd spring commencement ceremonies were held in-person for graduate students on May 7 and undergraduate students on May 8.

All Class of 2021 ceremonies were held at Charlotte Smith Field. The following local students earned degrees:

  • Bethany Bailey of Clearfield graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Jenna Bloom of Curwensville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Deborah Bryan of Clearfield graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Shannon Carpenter of Punxsutawney graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Amanda Caskey of Kersey graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Benjamin Cudworth of Sigel graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Paige Danekas of Ridgway graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Rachel Dressler of Weedville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Morgan Emigh of Drifting graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Jonathan Francis of Ridgway graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
  • Alison Fremer of Brockway graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Claire Garverick of Kersey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
  • Alayna Genevro of St. Marys graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Amasa Gillingham of Clearfield graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Jacob Gorham of Brockway graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Camie Greenblatt of Punxsutawney graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Mya Greene of Curwensville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Kristin Guzzo of Brockway graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Anna Heitzenrater of Punxsutawney graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Danielle Helms of Punxsutawney graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
  • Tammy Horner of Rockton graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Mackenzie Johnson of DuBois graduated with a Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Professions
  • Nicole Kruis of Clearfield graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Jessica Lash of Grampian graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Zoe Lawhead of Hawk Run graduated with a Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice
  • Lucinda Lee of Mahaffey graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Jordan MacWilliams of Brookville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
  • Zachary McClure of Curwensville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Carissa Micale of Reynoldsville graduated with a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
  • Danielle Moore of Clearfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Tabitha Nissel of DuBois graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Emily Pollino of Reynoldsville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Cassidy Read of DuBois graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Andrea Selker of Reynoldsville graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and a Master of Health Science in Physician Assistant
  • Tessa Shadduck of Clearfield graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing .
  • Jonathan Shuttleworth of St. Marys graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing .
  • Alexandra Smith of DuBois graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing .
  • Kali Smith of St. Marys graduated with a Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Professions .
  • Jenna Spingola of Clearfield graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Lauren Stover of Clearfield graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Ciara Strickland of Curwensville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Cindi Weddle of Curwensville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
  • Simone West of DuBois graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
  • Jakob Wingate of Clearfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

Students who graduated with honors indicates that the recipient has earned a grade point average of 3.50 and higher. Degrees are officially granted after the University certifies completion of all academic requirements.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos