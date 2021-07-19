LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University congratulates the Spring 2021 graduates on receiving their academic degrees. The 143rd spring commencement ceremonies were held in-person for graduate students on May 7 and undergraduate students on May 8.
All Class of 2021 ceremonies were held at Charlotte Smith Field. The following local students earned degrees:
- Bethany Bailey of Clearfield graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Jenna Bloom of Curwensville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Deborah Bryan of Clearfield graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Shannon Carpenter of Punxsutawney graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Amanda Caskey of Kersey graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Benjamin Cudworth of Sigel graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Paige Danekas of Ridgway graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Rachel Dressler of Weedville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Morgan Emigh of Drifting graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Jonathan Francis of Ridgway graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
- Alison Fremer of Brockway graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Claire Garverick of Kersey graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Alayna Genevro of St. Marys graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Amasa Gillingham of Clearfield graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Jacob Gorham of Brockway graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Camie Greenblatt of Punxsutawney graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Mya Greene of Curwensville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Kristin Guzzo of Brockway graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Anna Heitzenrater of Punxsutawney graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Danielle Helms of Punxsutawney graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
- Tammy Horner of Rockton graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Mackenzie Johnson of DuBois graduated with a Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Professions
- Nicole Kruis of Clearfield graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Jessica Lash of Grampian graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Zoe Lawhead of Hawk Run graduated with a Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice
- Lucinda Lee of Mahaffey graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Jordan MacWilliams of Brookville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
- Zachary McClure of Curwensville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Carissa Micale of Reynoldsville graduated with a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
- Danielle Moore of Clearfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Tabitha Nissel of DuBois graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Emily Pollino of Reynoldsville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Cassidy Read of DuBois graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Andrea Selker of Reynoldsville graduated Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and a Master of Health Science in Physician Assistant
- Tessa Shadduck of Clearfield graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing .
- Jonathan Shuttleworth of St. Marys graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing .
- Alexandra Smith of DuBois graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing .
- Kali Smith of St. Marys graduated with a Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Professions .
- Jenna Spingola of Clearfield graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Lauren Stover of Clearfield graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Ciara Strickland of Curwensville graduated with a Associate of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Cindi Weddle of Curwensville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
- Simone West of DuBois graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
- Jakob Wingate of Clearfield graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Students who graduated with honors indicates that the recipient has earned a grade point average of 3.50 and higher. Degrees are officially granted after the University certifies completion of all academic requirements.