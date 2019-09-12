The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Sept. 8, 1919.
Monday, September 8, 1919
Annual Gathering Of Oldtimers Of Local High School
Twenty-five years ago, in the DuBois High School a football team was formed, composed of eleven of the students attending that institution at that time. The team had a very successful season, although it is admitted that none of them knew anything about the game when they started. The coach of the team was Dr. F. H. Bell, who had absorbed some knowledge of the pastime at Lafayette College. At that time, it was the custom of football players to wear their hair as long as possible, and the youngsters composing the first eleven ever organized at the high school were a hairy lot. At the end of the season the team had its picture taken, long hair, football and all.
On Saturday these same youngsters met together in reunion. It has been the custom for several years for the “old-timers” of the school to gather at DuBois in celebration of the “good old days” and Saturday was the date for this year. An additional feature was the taking of a picture of the members of the first football team. From all quarters they gathered, and Master of Ceremonies Boyer checked up the list and it was found that every man was present with the exception of Ferman Blake Kuntz, who died some time ago. The bunch proceeded to Provin’s studio where they were grouped in the same identical manner as on the taking of the picture 25 years ago. It is remarkable that out of the eleven youngsters of 25 years ago, only one had passed away and that all living was present. As in the first picture Captain Brown held the football. There was not so much “head-covering” in many instances as was in evidence 25 years ago, but the same spirit of comradeship was present. Those taken in the pictures were as follows: “Babe” Lamb, of Penfield; “Fat” Mead, of Sagamore; James Herron, “Runt” Boyer, “Gib” Brown, “Tone” Evans, “Doughbelly” Taylor, “Pud” Schwen, Leonard Resinger and “Peaseley” Ross. The first named man was noted in his time as the greatest one-armed player in the country.
Following the taking of the picture the entire crowd, reinforced by other old-timers, went to the Country Club where a fine supper was served. All during the evening could be heard “do you remember” and then would come a story of the halcyon days of old. The time following the supper was spent in sociability and the entire gathering was one of the greatest pleasures. In addition to the ones named above those present at the reunion were as follows: “Stub” Fugate, of Olean; “Dodger” McLeavy, of Punxsutawney; “Red” Logan, Sandy township; “Bull” Hughes, DuBois; “Coffee Pat” Smathers, Punxsutawney.