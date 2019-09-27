The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Sept. 22, 1919.
Monday, September 22, 1919
DuBois Plane Is Back To The City Ready For Business
Aviator Merrill returned to DuBois on Saturday evening after fulfilling a highly successful engagement at Clearfield. Business in the passenger carrying line was so good at the county seat that the DuBois plane remained over on Saturday to take up a number of persons. After fulfilling all engagements, the lieutenant set sail for DuBois, arriving here without incident in the early evening.
The lieutenant expects to resume the passenger carrying business in DuBois for a time. People who contemplate going up should make early arrangements as the stay of the plane in DuBois is rather indefinite. Lieutenant Merrill has a number of engagements at different points and will fulfill them in the near future. With the coming of colder weather Mr. Merrill expects to take the plane and go south for the winter. There are many people in DuBois who have expressed a determination to take a ride in the plane.
Seems To Be Big Leak In Sale Of Liquor In DuBois
There seems to be some of the dealers in “hard likker” in DuBois who are violating the provisions of the war-time prohibition. Reports from surrounding towns are to the effect that residents of these places have no difficulty in securing a supply in this city, although it is impossible to get any at their hometowns.
There were quite a number of drunks on the streets Saturday night and the question arises: “Where do they get their supply?” Possibly a remark overheard would shed some light on the matter. A group of men were standing together and three of them started away with the remark that they were going to get a drink.
One man named two well known hotels in DuBois and it is presumed that the men followed the tip.
There has been only one prosecution in Clearfield county for alleged violation of the war-time prohibition, but the sentence in this instance was a severe one, and it would seem that a hotel man would hesitate a considerable time before committing a breach of the law.
Tuesday, September 23, 1919
Contract Let For Fire House
Council was in session one- and one-half hours last evening, with every member present. Some important business was transacted, and a number of unimportant things were discussed. The most important business was the awarding of contracts for the erection of the Central Fire Department house, on the city lot, West Scribner avenue. The contract was awarded to J. J. Heiges at $11,690.00 for the building; E. E. Webster Co., was awarded the plumbing at $1,445.00 and the Blakeslee Electric Co., the wiring for $260.00. Mr. Heiges agrees to begin the work at once and to complete his contract within four months. The plumbing and wiring will progress with the building operation as speedily as possible and it is thought the building will be ready for occupying about February 1st.
Bids for building approaches to the new bridge on North Brady street, which had been received at a previous meeting, were all rejected, being considered too high.
Councilman Griesemer informed council that the Victory arch on Brady street will be removed today.
W. C. Pentz, city attorney, and a member of the City Planning Commission, informed council that at the present time two tracts of land within the city limits are being plotted and will very soon be offered to buyers as city lots for building purposes. He informed council that one them is part of the Van Tassel farm and the other the Hopkins tract. Mr. Pentz recommended that before these lots are offered for sale, all streets should be opened and graded; that sidewalks and sewers should be built. Streets, sidewalks and sewers should be provided before the lots are offered for sale, and thereby the taxpayers will be saved a lot of money and council a lot of future trouble. This is the custom in other cities and should be the custom in DuBois.
Wednesday, September 24, 1919
Normal Conditions Now Prevailing On Coal Carrying Roads
The coal trade in this region is rapidly nearing normal conditions. This is reflected in the business being done by the various coal-carrying roads of the neighborhood. On the B., R. & P. railroad, where the large bulk of the freight is coal, conditions are rapidly attaining that which prevailed during the height of the war. Immediately following the signing of the armistice there was a let down of business on the railroads and many men were laid off, while dozens of engineers were put back firing. During the past several weeks most of these engineers have resumed running, while all firemen who were laid off have been called back to work. This indicates that working conditions are rapidly becoming normal and that within a short time the railroad will be running at capacity. At the shops, the increased business is shown by the fact that in some departments it has become necessary to work overtime in order to catch up with the work.
For a long time during the summer it was an unusual sight to see a loaded coal train traveling north. Now it is a common sight, and many are seen during the course of a day. This condition of activity prevails on all the railroads and the mines are running almost to capacity. In the Punxsutawney and Indiana county fields a number of mines that have been closed for the past several months are being re-opened.
Dwellings Purchased Yesterday
A real estate deal that has been in the process of negotiations for several weeks was closed yesterday afternoon. The deal involved five of the desirable residences of this city, the houses being located on West Scribner avenue and Stockdale street. The option on these five homes was secured by Dr. H. C. Hughes, who has lived in one of them for some little time. Dr. Hughes took the option for the entire five houses over in his name and then resold them to different parties. The doctor will retain the house in which he lives, as will Dr. Hilleary. Russel Howard becomes the owner of one house, Superintendent T. T. Allen of one, and Warren T. Shaffer of another. It is expected that the new owners will take over possession of the houses just as soon as present occupants can secure other homes. The purchases were made from Silas and Bert Knarr.
The deal is one of considerable proportion, close to $30,000 being involved. It is one of the most decided moves on the part of renters to secure their homes that has been carried out in DuBois for many years. The homes are all nicely located, well kept up and now go from the renting class to the ownership class.
Friday, September 26, 1919
Lt. Brockbank To Get Discharge In Near Future
Lieutenant T. W. Brockbank left last night for general hospital No. 31 at Carlisle, Pa., where he expects to receive his discharge today.
Lieutenant Brockbank entered the National army as a volunteer at Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga., on February 4, 1917 where he took his course of training in the officers training camp at Camp Greenleaf upon the completion of which course he was recommended for a commission. After finishing the course, he was sent to Camp Dodge, Iowa, where he assisted in the examination of 65,000 recruits. After the signing of the armistice he was again sent to Camp Greenleaf to take another course of instructions in educational and reconstruction work to be applied to the returning disabled soldiers. Last December he was sent to General hospital No. 28 at Ft. Sheridan, Ill., where he examined and assigned 4,000 men to take up educational subjects or learn a trade that will make them self-supporting in spite of the disabilities they suffered in the war.
After receiving his discharge, he will go direct to Washington, D. C., where he has been appointed to the chair of Vocational Psychology as a teacher in his Alma Mater.