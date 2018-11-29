The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Nov. 26, 1918.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1918
“Birth Of Nation” Is Still Good Drawing Attraction
Notwithstanding the fact that “The Birth of a Nation,” D. W. Griffith’s spectacular production, has been in DuBois on three previous occasions, the picture does not seem to have lost any of its drawing power, there being large crowds present both yesterday afternoon and last evening. It was the first time it was presented in DuBois at popular prices. The large audiences were just as highly pleased with the production as on its former appearances and many people who had seen it once or twice before were among those present last evening.
The “Birth of a Nation” was the first large spectacular picture filmed and it was believed that largely on this account, the picture drew crowded houses, as it was something out of the ordinary. Although many massive pictures have since been produced, the “Birth of a Nation” retains its hold upon the populace. It is a story that grips the individual and he follows the different exciting scenes with breathless interest.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1918
War Chest Drive
Eight meetings were held yesterday in the interest of the War Chest and at all there was manifested more than ordinary desire on the part of audiences to listen with favor to the merits of the War Chest, according to the committee.
“The War Chest is our Victory Chest,” says Chairman J. R. Osborn. “The War Chest is to be a fund from which all national patriotic needs will be paid for one year and all those who subscribe will be exempt for one year and pay in a sum that is fair and right will not only have the satisfaction of knowing that they have done their duty by giving all they can the same as the boys over there, but they will also be exempt from further solicitation for funds for one year for national needs.”
“Before anything whatever was done regarding the War Chest, the thing was investigated thoroughly and it was found that the plan was right, that there was no doubt about it than there is that the Golden Rule is right. Then, those who have been taxed with the large bulk of the work in running all the campaigns, and who have been relied upon for the chief amount of financial support, will be relieved. The War Chest is everybody’s War Chest.”
At the Friendship Hose Company the Carlton and Avenue Theaters, Messrs. Startzell and Osborn spoke. At the Fourth Ward School and Sandy School, Captain Wm. Rounsley of the Victory Boys and Girls, and Mr. Startzell spoke. Today they will go to the First Ward School at nine, at the Parochial school at 10. and the Third Ward School at 11. Chairman Osborn and Private Startzell will speak at the locomotive works at 12:20.
General Holiday Tomorrow
Thanksgiving Day tomorrow will be observed with a much larger amount of fervor and thankfulness that seemed would have been the case a month ago. At that time the United States was still at war with Germany and it did not seem that there was any immediate cause for believing that the war would be over within a week or two. True, all of the boys who are writing home gave it as their opinion that the struggle would shortly be over, but the folks back home did not generally accept these statements as being the true situation, mainly because of the statements given out by authorities, who were either surprised because of the sudden collapse of Germany, or wanted to keep the fighting spirit of the people keyed up to the last notch at all times.
But in any event the war is practically over, over in time for the people to celebrate Thanksgiving in a far different manner from what they would have done had the grim struggle still been going on. There will be a deep spirit of reverence in the celebration and there does not seem to be any doubt of the fact that the annual Thanksgiving services this year will be more largely attended than usual. The union Thanksgiving services will be held this year at the United Presbyterian church on South Brady street at 10 o’clock, with Rev. D. L. Yoder as the preacher. Two additional services will be held in the evening, one at the Second Methodist church and the other at the Mt. Zion church. Rev. Mr. Ralston and Rev. W. B. Carney will be the speakers at these services.
Following the morning services will come the meal that is generally a feature of Thanksgiving Day, and it is probable that this feature of the day will be just as sumptuous as usual though turkey will run somewhat higher than usual. Turkey will sell almost the same as last year and local dealers state they will have plenty of the birds on hand for everyone desiring them.
In the afternoon, the usual football game is missing this year, but it is probable that quite a number of people will go to Pittsburgh to witness the State-Pitt game. Thanksgiving to some people would not go rightly without some football excitement.
It is expected that quite a number of the local boys who are in cantonments will be home for Thanksgiving. Some of them have already arrived and it is probable that others will draw furloughs over the festive occasion. Now that the war is over it is probably that military authorities will be more free with the much coveted furloughs.
The moving picture houses and the theaters are going to do their full share in contributing entertainment for the day. The Avenue has booked a musical comedy, “Oh Sammy,” with matinee and night performances, while the movies have secured special films for the day. In the evening a number of dances are scheduled to take place.
As usual, the day will be observed as a holiday. It is probable that all of the industrial plants will be closed and the stores will not open for the day. In accordance with the ruling of the court, the bar rooms will not open.
The Courier will not be issued and takes this opportunity of extending to everyone the wish for a happy Thanksgiving.
Saturday, Nov. 30, 1918
Woman In Black Roaming At Large In Reynoldsville
Reynoldsville, at the present time, is experiencing a scare from a woman in black who is roaming at large in that town. It is stated that this female, garbed entirely in black, is making a practice of going around to different houses and peering in the windows. She also has the habit of trailing people who remain out to a late hour.
There is much nervousness displayed among some of the women of the city and plans are being made to punish the woman, whoever she is. Old shotguns and revolvers have been loaded and this woman is slated to receive a warm welcome when she comes around.
