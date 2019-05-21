The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of May 19, 1919.
LOOKING BACK
Monday, May 19, 1919
Street Work To Be Pushed With Greater Energy
With the coming of better weather, it is expected that the improvement program in DuBois will move along with better speed than has been possible during the past week. Notwithstanding the wet weather, the steam shovel recently purchased by Johnson and Kearns has been moving right along on the grading for West Scribner avenue and has practically completed that work. The grade was cut down about one foot at the steepest point. It is expected that Contractor Minns will at once put a crew of men to work on the job and finish it in short order.
On North Jared street, where Johnson and Kearns has a contract for one square, very little was accomplished last week because of the wet weather. The excavating has been done for the curbs, however, and with a few days of nice weather the curbs will be set and the job placed in shape for the grading by the steam shovel.
On West Scribner avenue, the job of relaying the water line up to High street has been completed and the street will soon be ready for the resurfacing.
Tuesday, May, 20, 1919
111th Regiment Band To Be Present On Celebration Day
All committees on the June 18th celebration are working energetically to make the big affair a success and it is looking better every day. There is an increased interest throughout the district, and it is certain that the attendance from surrounding towns and communities will be large. The people of the community like to come to DuBois and they are going to come here on the 18th in large numbers because of the fact that it is an event in which so many families are personally interested and further, there is going to be some big entertaining features that day.
James Beach, who has just returned home after having seen service for months with the 111th infantry, states that the band of that regiment will be in DuBois on that date. Mr. Beach is a member of the band and has received assurance that the organization will be present on the 18th. There will be close to ten bands present that day.
Thursday, May 22, 1919
Italian Order To Honor Three Local Soldiers
The Sons of Italy are planning a big time for next Sunday when they will do honor to several of the local boys who served under the American colors in Italy, and at the same time an outward expression of their loyalty to the American government. Three DuBois boys, 1st Lieutenant John Devoe, Sergeant James Frey and Spencer M. Free, will be guests of honor at the rally, which is to be held at the Avenue theatre, and it is stated that these men will later be honored by being admitted to the order.
Local Lodge No. 188 is planning for the event, but it will be one of general interest throughout the community. Forming at their hall, the Sons of Italy will march to the theatre at 2 o’clock, where there will be a number of speeches, and music furnished by the Boys Brigade Band.
A prominent officer of the order of Sons of Italy will be present from Philadelphia and there will be three prominent speakers present from DuBois upon the platform. The local boys will also be called upon to speak, and the people of the city will be given an opportunity of hearing some new stories from the Italian Front. While two of the boys state that they are going to speak in Italian, they will undoubtedly say a few words in English to those present who are not such accomplished linguists.
There will be no admission charged, nor will there be any collection taken, and everyone will be made welcome. There should be a large crowd present to assist the Italian people in doing honor to these American soldiers.
Friday, May 23, 1919
Cut-Out Nuisance Should Be Stopped In City Limits
It took a long time to get a jury in a recent murder trial, but it is not believed that it would take any long period to get a jury to try the individual who persists in going along the streets with his cut-out wide open. This is done quite frequently, especially on the part of drivers of motorcycles. It is no uncommon sight or sound for a motorcycle to go racing along the main streets at midnight and sometimes later, with the cut-out wide open, making a disturbance like a battery of machine guns going into action.
All of this is done contrary to ordinance. The city laws specifically state that cut-out must not be used within the limits, but that does not seem to have any effect upon those who have a fancy for the “loud stuff.” They open wide whenever they feel the spirit move them and they should be curbed. If the police would make a few arrests and the mayor would back up the officers by plastering on a fine or two perhaps the nuisance could be overcome.
Saturday, May 24, 1919
Robbers Paid Early Morning Visit To Hardware Store
The Hibner-Hoover Hardware store was entered sometime yesterday morning by burglars, who gained their entrance from the alley, cutting thru the window sash, and removing the glass. The robbery was evidently committed sometime between the hours of two and four, as assistant Chief Morrison found everything okay when he made one inspection at 2 o’clock but found the window out when he returned two hours later.
The robber secured but a small amount of booty however, compared to the amount which might have been obtained, getting away with only a few knives, revolvers and other miscellaneous stock of slight value as compared to the other stock within reach. Although a considerable amount of money had been left in the cash register, not a cent of this money was touched.
The police summoned Mr. Weaver, of the store company immediately and a thorough investigation showed that only the knives and revolvers had been taken. Absolutely no clue was left by the burglars, but a net has been put out by the local police, which will make it impossible for them to dispose of the articles taken within a considerable distance of DuBois. The police of neighboring towns and cities have been notified and will be on the look out for any person attempting to dispose of any of these articles.
The robbery is the third from which Hibner-Hoover have suffered within the past two years, in both of the previous cases entrance having been gained in the same manner.