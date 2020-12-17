The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Nov. 8, 1920.
LOOKING BACK
Monday, November 8, 1920
Officers Made Raid On Alleged Gambling Resort Sunday A.M.
“Read ‘em and weep,” “I’ll raise you two bits.” “She’s opened for five,” “Come Phoebe.” These expressions and many similar ones were frozen on the lips of 26 participants in gambling games that were going on in a resort off South Franklin street when two officers of the law forced their way in the front door. Consternation reigned but as the officers had come in the only door to the room, there was nothing the sports could do but throw up their hands and trust the punishment would be lenient.
The raid was made at 4 o’clock Sunday morning by Officer Jeffrey and Special Officer Brown. The raid was very quietly planned and no inkling of it reached the proprietor and roomful of gamesters.
The names of all the people present in the room were taken and we realize it would make very interesting reading, but they are not available at the present time. The officers estimated that half of those present are rounders at the game, while the other half are the “lambs” ready for picking.
Forfeits were posted for a hearing and it is probably that the city will be enriched by several hundred dollars.
No Celebration In DuBois On Armistice Day
There was some talk of having a celebration of Armistice Day in DuBois this year, but apparently the movement got underway too late, consequently none will be held. An investigation of the proposition of securing a band developed the fact that the Boys Brigade will go to New Bethlehem on that date and the members of the B., R. & P. will probably be required to work. It was planned to have a short snappy program in the early part of the afternoon, proceeding the football game with Adrian but this has been abandoned.
There should have been an observance of Armistice Day this year, but the plans for the event were not started sufficiently early to permit arranging anything. It is probable that hereafter plans for the observance will be started several months before, so that the program will be complete in every respect.
It was stated that the merchants stood ready to close their stores during this afternoon, but in view of the fact that there will be nothing doing, it is probable that the stores will remain open.
Friday, November 19, 1920
Coming Of Cho-Cho An Event Of Great Interest To Everyone
Cho-Cho, the Health Clown, who is scheduled to come to DuBois this week under the auspices of the anti-Tuberculosis Organization, of this city, will be seen here on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The people of the city are looking forward with great interest in his arrival, as besides being educational, he is reported as being very comical and will entertain very highly the children of the public schools, as well as any others interested in this affair. The performances will be held daily in the Avenue Theatre, the first one being on Thursday afternoon at 3:30 for the second and third ward schools. The other performances will be held Friday 10:30 A. M. for the 4th Ward and Sandy township schools: Friday 3:30 p.m., First Ward school; Saturday 1:30 p.m. Parochial school; and Saturday 3 P.M. for the High school and General Public.
The antituberculosis committee has graciously arranged for two special cars for the township schools, so that the children will be very capably cared for. Everyone should try to attend one of these performances as they are very instructive. No admission will be charged as Cho-Cho has been secured from the National Organization.
Wednesday, November 10, 1920
Youngster Is Hit By Automobile On Tuesday Afternoon
Cornelius Lowe, young son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Lowe, of the Lowe Apartments, had a narrow escape from serious injuries and possible death yesterday afternoon at the corner of West
Long avenue and High street. The youngster was struck by an automobile driven by William Trattner, and was knocked to the brick pavement. According to witnesses the machine ran over the boy. The driver did not know that he had struck anyone until he felt the jar and heard a woman scream. He declares that he did not see the youngster at all and no idea from whence he came.
The boy was picked up immediately and carried into the Lowe store, later being taken to his home. Mr. Trattner immediately went for a doctor and medical attention was secured at once. The boy sustained a bad cut on the forehead but it is not believed that he is seriously hurt.
Thursday, November 11, 1920
Unique Prize To Be Given Away At K. Of C. Bazaar
One of the most unique of the many prizes to be given away by the Knights of Columbus during their fair, November 22nd to the 27th is a parlor stand that is now on exhibition in the show windows of the Con Allen store.
This stand is the handiwork of a young cripple who put in a total of 1,800 hours on it. The wood composing the stand is the product of all of the different countries of the world. In all 30,680 pieces were used in the construction of the stand. It is a fine piece of work and some fortunate person will become the possessor of it during the fair.
The plans for the big event that marks the reopening of the Knights of Columbus home are moving along in excellent shape and it is expected that everything will be in tip-top shape by opening day.
Saturday, November 13, 1920
Blizzard Raged In This Section Yesterday P.M.
This section was given a touch of real winter weather yesterday in the form of a blizzard that raged for some little time. The snow was accompanied by a driving wind and for a few minutes it was almost impossible to see across the street.
The sudden change in the weather emphasized the fact that it is time to keep furnaces going at a good speed in order to keep the house warm. With the advent of almost prohibitive prices for natural gas it is not likely that many furnaces will use it as fuel so that the demand for coal is greatly increased. As a matter of fact, the local demand for coal has been unusually brisk during the last wo weeks and the local dealers have found it impossible to keep up with the orders. It takes from a week to ten days to get a load of coal delivered and then one has to keep right on the job to get it in that time. At several of the mines, teams for hauling coal are lined up a dozen at a time waiting for coal to be delivered into the chute. But it is generally this way about the time the first cold snap comes along, and it is expected that these conditions will ease up later on. The rush this year is somewhat more acute than usual because of the fact that nearly all local banks did a large business hauling coal for wagon loading. This demand has fallen off to a large extent and with the decline in price it is probable that the local domestic demand can be met more successfully.