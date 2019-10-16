The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Oct. 13, 1919.
Monday, Oct. 13, 1919
Proposition Of Building Moore Trailer In DuBois
There is no doubt of the fact that when the future of DuBois is considered it is essential that more manufacturing plants should be secured. The writer has always advocated that one of the great needs of the city is to secure more diversified plants; places where employment would be given to a diversified line of workers. The city is fortunate in that it has at least one large employing plant, but that is not of itself sufficient. It needs diversified line of plants. The opportunity of securing another industry for the city is presented at the present time in the Moore Collapsible Trailer. As previously stated, the effort is being made to form a company in DuBois for the purpose of manufacturing this article. And it seems certain that these plans will be carried out. It is certain that the company will be formed; it is not yet certain that the product will be manufactured in DuBois. This can be made certain, however, if the people of DuBois take the opportunity that is offered of subscribing for stock. If the majority of the stock is held by DuBois people, there is no question but that the manufacturing of the trailer will be done in DuBois. There is a large amount of interest being taken in the organization of the company and already a considerable amount of stock has been taken. Everyone who has made an investigation of the proposition has become enthused over the prospects and if financially able, are taking stock. There seems to be no doubt of the fact that it is a good proposition and one that will add to the industrial importance of DuBois. Other cities are not slow to realize the possibilities. As a result of the publicity that was given this trailer the other day, Mr. Moore has already received propositions from four different Chambers of Commerce. It shows that DuBois must be up and doing if they want to secure the industry for DuBois.
Since the proposition has been advanced it is interesting to hear the comments that have been heard. The owners of automobiles are especially enthusiastic over the trailer, as they see in it something that is going to add to their enjoyment when on trips. The completeness of the equipment, together with its compactness and the rapidity with which it can be erected ready for use is what takes their eye. They see in it the possibilities of taking extended trips and the same time enjoy camping with no call upon them to take chances of securing hotel accommodations along the road.
The preliminary steps towards the formation of a company is being rapidly matured and those who contemplate making an investment that looks to be good should see the fiscal agent, P. E. Griesemer, at once.
Thursday, Oct. 16, 1919
Daylight Saving Proposition Much Favored Locally
The announcement made in the Courier yesterday morning that New York city had passed an ordinance creating a daylight saving law was read with much interest in DuBois, as such an ordinance has been agitated for this city, and it is probable that if sufficient cities of large size go ahead with the project that DuBois will fall in line. It is certain, however, that unless the proposition is generally accepted that no action will be taken locally. But there is every indication that most of the larger cities of the east, as well as many of smaller size, will take up the matter of daylight saving and pass ordinances putting such a law into effect next summer.
It is probable that a canvass of the city would find almost unanimity in favor of the project. There are a few people who have seriously objected to the new law, claiming that it interfered with the laws of nature. These people forget that the present calendar is not one created by nature but is man-made and that man can unmake it if he desires to do so. The law of saving an hour of daylight was given a thorough trial and met with universal approval so far as the cities were concerned. The county districts objected to it because of the fact that it caused the men to go to work before daylight. But this objection was not well taken because as a rule on the farm, labor in the summertime is not governed by the clock but by the sun and it really would not matter materially to the farmer what the clocks said.
As stated, it is probable that the matter will be brought to the attention of council in the near future and an ordinance presented.
Violators Of Sunday Closing Were Arrested
As was expected, the storekeepers who remained open on last Sunday were placed under arrest, charged with violating the “Blue Laws.” Those arrested are: P. J. Costianos, of the Candy Kitchen; John George, Mike Mader, Fred Lian, Mike Beksinski and R. Shallala. Lian ran a restaurant while the others conduct confectionery stores. Costianos and Lian appeared before Squire Neff and paid their fines and costs, amounting to $7.75 each, while the others are expected to appear in the near future.
The man in back of the action is Rev. T. W. English, who is paid to be the head of the Law and Order League since the departure of Dr. J. C. A. Borland. It was stated that the men who remained open a week from last Sunday were to have been arrested on last Friday, but for some reason this was not done.
Some of the drug stores weren’t open nor did any of the cigar stands do business last Sunday. Several proprietors of drug stores stated emphatically that they do not wish to remain open on Sunday. These declarations came after they had had the privilege of remaining closed for a time and taking the day off. Sam Tony, who conducts a store on South Brady street, was asked the other day if he remained open on Sunday. He replied, “When I cannot make a living by working six days in the week then I get out.” This is not the personal attitude of several of the other storekeepers as is evidenced by the warrants that were issued but is the feeling of quite a number who have expressed themselves on the subject.
Friday, Oct. 17,1919
Heavy Flood Coming
As a result of the constantly heavy rains all of yesterday and last night this section is threatened with a disastrous flood. The rain has been falling on a soaked earth and none of it is being retained. As a consequence, the streams are rising rapidly. So serious did the situation become last evening that Assistant Chief Morris called up Commissioner Albert in regard to the temporary bridge over Sandy Creek. Commissioner Albert directed the bridge to be closed, a watchman being stationed there. Foreman Moore, of the bridge crew, also ordered the temporary sidewalk closed. This cuts off all traffic to the East Side over the Boulevard and means that unless the floods recede, high school pupils will have to go to school this morning by way of DuBois street, and it is possible that this street will be flooded.
It is possible that the rising water will carry away the temporary bridge. This would probably mean the going out of the temporary sidewalk, and the two might cause some damage to the new bridge under construction.
The rain started yesterday morning and continued almost without interruption up until press time, at intervals the rain coming down in torrents. But fair weather is promised for today and tomorrow and it is possible that the high flood conditions will not be reached, although it is reasonable to expect that the crest of the flood will not come until early this morning, though it ceases to rain.