The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Feb. 10, 1920.
LOOKING BACK
Tuesday, February 10, 1920
Alleged “Yegg” Is Captured Yesterday At Reynoldsville
As the result of some clever detective work on the part of Sergeant of Police, A. Guy Lowry, of the Pennsylvania railroad, assisted by Chief James Sample, of Reynoldsville, an alleged notorious “yegg”, who has been out on parole from the Western Penitentiary and who subsequently escaped after being taken into custody on a charge of breaking his parole, was placed under arrest at Reynoldsville yesterday morning. The name of the “soup” expert is James Swartz, alias Jack Swartz, and the identification is clearly established by the elaborate tattooing marks found on the man’s arm. He was arrested just as he was about to board the train for Brookville. Swartz has the appearance of a prosperous traveling man and looked quite jaunty as he went to board the train at Reynoldsville yesterday morning. He was much surprised when Sergeant Lowry touched him on the arm and requested him to remain over. Swartz insisted that he was going on the train and the officer insisted that he was not. The officer won out, as usual, and Mr. Swartz was taken up town in company with Chief Sample and Parole Office A. A. McPherson, of the Western Penitentiary, who happened to be in Reynoldsville. His identity was quickly established and the “yegg” was taken away to the pen by Officer McPherson.
Swartz is a bad actor and it is believed that he has been mixed up in several jobs that have been pulled off in the vicinity lately. He is a dope fiend and talked considerable after getting a shot.
On February 14, 1912, Swartz was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence in the Western Penitentiary for safe cracking, breaking and entering. He was paroled three years later, and shortly afterwards broke his parole. He was picked up in Ford City and while locked in the jail there, managed to make his escape. Since that time, it is alleged that he has been mixed up in a number of robberies throughout the country.
It became known that Swartz was in this vicinity and Sergeant Lowry was asked to get on the trail. He ascertained that Swartz was in Reynoldsville and went there yesterday morning. It was rather difficult to recognize the man as he had changed considerable since the Bertillion was taken of him at the pen. Then he weighted over 200, now he weighs about 150. Then he was considerably more bald than he is at present. In this connection Swartz claims that he has something that will grow hair. Instead of a mustache worn in 1912 he has a goatee; then he had the free use of both legs; now he is a cripple and walks with a cane.
The capture is quite a notable one from the standpoint of the fact that undoubtedly Swartz was the brains of a gang of “yeggs.”
Fire Department Has Decided To Celebrate June 18
At the regular meeting of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department held last evening it was unanimously decided to celebrate on June 18th this year and committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for a monster observance of the great fire of 1888. The celebration of this event has been omitted for the past four years on account of the war and the firemen felt that this year they will stage one of the biggest celebrations that the city has ever seen along this line.
The celebration is one peculiarly belonging to the firemen, as it serves not only as an observance of a great event in the life of the city, but also serves to bring to the attention of the public the great advance that has been made by the department.
The department, in starting at this early date, makes it certain that all plans will be worked out to perfection and that when the program starts on the morning of the 18th there will be something doing worthwhile throughout the day.
Thursday, February 12, 1920
Supplies Expected To Arrive Today
The carload of surplus army supplies sent here by the government arrived in the DuBois yards last evening and will be placed immediately at the freight station.
It was expected that the carload of army surplus goods destined for sale in DuBois would have arrived in this city yesterday, but there was a delay in getting the car out of the classification yards and it is probable that it will not reach here before this afternoon. Following its arrival, notification will be sent to the Pittsburgh office of the quartermaster’s department, who will then send a man to DuBois to supervise the unloading and installation of the goods in the A. J. Haag store on South Brady street. It is hoped to have the store open for business by Saturday of this week, but it is possible that the opening will not take place until Monday.
As stated, the first carload of army goods will be placed in the Haag store on South Brady street and the notice of this fact has caused the mayor to receive a large number of inquiries in regard to the goods, some orders having been placed already. It is believed that no difficulty will be experienced in disposing of the carload of goods, at least some portions of it seems scheduled to move very quickly. Some of the goods are being sold at a very low price, while others are somewhat lower than the price asked for the same stuff in other stores.
Many Students Of High School Out Because Of Illness
The influenza situation in DuBois is still well under control and there does not seem to be any reason why the disease should not be handled in a manner that will not result in quarantine being established. There has been some increase in the number of cases during the past few days, but the totals cannot be determined as reports have not been turned in. Some of the doctors do not regard the prevailing sickness in the light of influenza, maintaining that it is ordinary grip, and therefore do not report it.
Yesterday at the high school there was a total of 87 of the scholars absent and quite a number were sent home by the teachers, because they showed symptoms of having the grip. The teachers have been instructed to take no chances and they are carefully taking note of the physical condition of the scholars. Any pupil who is not up to par, so far as health goes, is sent home with instructions to remain there for a few days, or until they are perfectly well again. This is undoubtedly the safe rule to follow.
The following practical suggestions have been issued to all Home Service Sections of the Red Cross by the Division of Civilian Relief:
• Provided proper care and attention can be given in their own homes, it is better to keep patients there rather than send them to hospitals.
• When two or more patients are in one room, sheet partitions should be put between beds.
• Rooms in which patients are being nursed should be kept cool (about 68 degrees) and well aired.
• Too much importance cannot be laid upon the constant wearing of masks by all people who come in contact with patients. These should be made of eight layers of gauze with one very thin layer of absorbent cotton between. Technique of mask is to cover mouth and nose. Wear constantly indoors. Mark that inner and outer sides are plainly shown. Change daily. Sterilize by boiling for 5 minutes then dry for use again.
• Hands should be washed frequently, particularly after ministering with patients and always before eating. Hands should never be carried to mouth.