The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Carol Laughlin. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Jan. 31, 1921.
q q q
Monday, January 31, 1921
Skaters And Golfers Enjoy Their Sport At The Same Time
It is rather peculiar weather this section is enjoying at the present time—that is peculiar for this time of the year. On Saturday for instance, there was a crowd of young people enjoying skating on the Tannery dam, while upon the hills nearby some golf enthusiasts were enjoying a game of the ancient and royal. It was sufficiently cold for good skating, yet not too cold for the enjoyment of a game of golf. Of course the greens were not used for the game, but otherwise everything was in accordance with Hoyle, or whoever it is that writes the rules for this sport.
The skating, by the way, has been spoiled by the wet weather that prevailed Saturday night and Sunday. It was the best skating that the young people of this city have enjoyed this year, and it was with regret that the rains were seen. It is hoped that the next freeze will leave a smooth surface such as has just been spoiled.
Fire At The Maple Avenue Skating Rink
Shortly after 5:30 o’clock on Saturday evening the fire alarm was blown for the Second ward, the fire being located at the Maple Avenue skating rink. The fire was in the boiler house and did a small amount of damage before being extinguished. Skating was held as usual however on Saturday night.
We recently saw a copy of some traffic rules that were gotten out by the fire department governing the running of the trucks. We believe that these rules are reasonable and should be obeyed. One of them has to do with the speed of trucks on the main streets, especially at corners. Anyone who saw the trucks take the corner of Long avenue and Brady street on Saturday evening will say that the drivers did not have any rules in mind when they hit this corner. A suburban car coming into the spur just stopped in time to prevent a collision.
Alleged Shoplifter Taken Into Custody Saturday Afternoon
The Klewans Department store had an experience with a male shoplifter on Saturday night. As a matter of fact, there were two of them, working together. The young lady in the dress and suit department was busily engaged on Saturday evening about 8 o’clock and noticed two Italians, who were looking around. She asked them what wanted and they said they wanted to buy a dress for “the woman,” but said they were in no hurry and to wait on some other customers that were there. She did so and when she came back she noticed that the two Italians were gone, and as well as the dress they had been looking at. Ben Klewans was at once notified and he started out on a search. He had seen the two men and knew them by sight, but he failed to locate them. Mr. Klewans notified officer Jeffries, giving him a description. The officer located one of the men in the five and ten and took him in charge. The prisoner was taken to the Klewans store where the clerk identified him as being one of the parties present at the time the dress disappeared. But the Italian did not have the dress and it was apparent that the other man had gotten away with it. The man taken into custody finally agreed to settle for the dress and upon the payment of the selling value of the garment he was released.
Tuesday, February 1, 1921
Fire Patrol is Organized For Future Service
In accordance with a call issued by Fire Chief Morris Anderson, the former members of the fire patrol met last evening at the department headquarters for the purpose of forming a reorganization. There was a good attendance and great interest was manifested. The situation was thoroughly canvassed, and the chief present outlined to the members the difficulties under which the firemen are sometimes forced to work because of the fact that spectators persist in crowding too close to the scene of the fire; also that adequate police work is needed at fires in protecting property. Following the outline of the work that is needed the patrol present talked over the situation and it was decided to reorganize. The plan of organization will be to take three men from each company in the city, giving a force of fifteen patrol, who will go on duty at each fire. The following officers were elected: president, Frank Gearhart; vice-president, F. J. Burke; secretary, George Kruger; treasurer and chief of fire patrol, J. P. Lennon; captain, Homer Ditty; lieutenant, E. J. Burke.
The organization of the fire patrol seems to be a step in the right direction, as it means that hereafter the patrol will take the crowds in hand and see to it that no one interferes with the firemen in the discharge of their duties.
Alleged Robbers Are Captured At Brockway Following A Crime
Monday morning the hardware store of Banyan & Tobin at Brockwayville was robbed between 1:30 and 2 o’clock. The thieves gained entrance to the store by forcing a back window. After gaining entrance the robbers proceeded to make a clean-up, taking guns, revolver, razors, cartridges, watches, etc., to the extent of $300.
Chief of Police Mullaney discovered the robbery shortly after it had been committed, and because of the layer of snow that was on the ground was enabled to track the men. He found that the robbers, two in number, practically made a circle of the town before going home. They finally went down the railroad track to the home of Wendell Mino, where he and Warren Buck were discovered in the act of hiding the loot, being secreted in a bedroom. The chief closed in on the alleged robbers, placed them under arrest and landed them in the lockup. The two have since confessed to the robbery of the Scarnati store, an event that took place about two weeks ago. They are also suspected of robbing the Famous store in Brockwayville last Wednesday night, as the clothes, shoes, etc., stolen at that time are about the size they would use.
There have been a number of petty robberies in Brockwayville recently and the authorities believe that in the capture of these two young men they have secured the parties who have been pulling off a number of these jobs.
Chief of Police Mullaney demonstrated the fact that he is right on the job. The robbery had only been committed a short time before the chief discovered it, and immediately started out on the trail and run the suspected robbers to cover.
Wednesday, February 2, 1921
Hepfer & Hepfer Have Opened New Service Station
Hepfer & Hepfer, the Dodge brothers motor car dealers in this territory, have completed their new sales service station, located on South Brady street, and have opened their doors for service. The front is one of the most up-to-date and artistically beautiful of any place in Central Pennsylvania. A show room, eclipsed by none, is the outstanding feature having white plaster panels and cream colored plaster walls. The woodwork is finished in white enamel.
There are now on display all models of Dodge brothers cars and of Dodge car parts.
This firm has purchased the most complete shop equipment that money will buy and secured the services of the best mechanics available for the purpose of giving prompt service to all cars. An inspection of this new establishment will reveal that Hepfer & Hepfer have spared no expense in making this station as efficient as possible.
Dodge brothers recently moved their agency from Reynoldsville to DuBois placing an associate agent at that place under the supervision of Hepfer & Hepfer. A sales and service connection has also been established at Brockwayville for the convenience of Dodge owners in that territory.
Saturday, February 5, 1921
Machine Landed On Farm Near Village Of Salem
The mail planes are quite frequently forced to land these days, several of them having come down in the neighborhood of Luthersburg. As a rule, these machines make the landings on the hard ground, and experience no difficulty in resuming their flight.
On Thursday of this week a large plane, westbound, was forced to come down on the Selner farm near Salem. The mail plane was running empty at the time, and had proceeded as far as Brookville, when the aviator ran into a blinding snow storm. He could make no headway with safety and decided to beat it back to DuBois for a landing. But in the storm he could not locate this city and finally went down on the Selner farm. He made a good landing and yesterday afternoon took off in good shape, going along on his journey to Cleveland under more favorable circumstances.
The machine attracted a large number of people, it being estimated that at least a thousand people of that vicinity visited it while it was on the Selner farm.