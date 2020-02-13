The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Jan. 26, 1920.
LOOKING BACK
Monday, January 26, 1920
Municipal Building To Be Erected In The City Of DuBois
At a meeting held in the Deposit National bank building on Saturday afternoon, a Memorial Association was organized, the purposes and objects of which are the erection of a memorial building to the memory of the members of post 29, G. A. R., to Montgomery Post and to the Spanish-American veterans.
There was a number of well-known citizens present at the meeting and after discussing it at length the organization was effected by the election of the following members: President, W. T. Ross; vice-president, George F. Harris; secretary, E. G. Boose; treasurer, M. I. McCreight.
The following committee was appointed to procure the charter: W. C. Pentz, E. G. Boose, James Gleason.
The matter of erecting a memorial building will be taken up immediately and will be pushed to completion just as fast as possible. It is expected that the plans for the securities of the fund will be announced in the near future.
Pedestrians Are Still Striving To Keep Balance
The slippery conditions of the streets that first came into evidence early last week, continue to prevail to large extent and people are experiencing great difficulty in walking along the pavements without sustaining falls. As a matter of fact, most of the people are taking to the roads especially along the front streets. The front streets are in a more dangerous condition that the side streets. This is mainly because the sidewalks on the main streets were cleaned a little bit better than those on the resident streets. The surface was also tramped down more solidly, and this resulted in one glare of ice following the rain and sleet. On the side streets more snow was on the walks and the going is better. On the hill sidewalks, however, no one is venturing on them, with the possible exception of those who carry heavy accident policies, and they are not risking their limbs to any great extent.
The only really serious accident reported, however, is that of Charles Kresge, whose fall was recorded Saturday morning. Mr. Kresge was resting very nicely yesterday but suffering considerable pain. The bone of his leg was broken in two places.
Individuals took all precautions possible to make the walking safe for pedestrians, sprinkling ashes freely, but in many instances the ashes ground right into the icy surface, leaving it as smooth as ever.
The safest plan is to take to the roads, and drivers of automobiles and rigs should take extra precaution these days to avoid hitting anyone who is thus playing “safety first.”
Wednesday, January 28, 1920
Red Cross Makes Ready To Combat Any Flu Outbreak
While there have been no cases of influenza reported in DuBois, so far as is known by the health department, there have been a number of people sick who have the symptoms of grip and it is possible that these persons have had slight attacks of the disease. The nearest place where any influenza is reported is at Clearfield, where two or three cases of a mild type have been discovered. It is not believed by the health authorities that there is any danger of the disease gaining a foothold in DuBois, and precautions are taken to guard against any outbreak. The present wave of grip seems to be accompanied by a high rate of pneumonia. In this connection local doctors state the number of pneumonia cases existing in the city at the present time are very few.
The Red Cross has been called upon to take all precautions against influenza and at the same time be prepared to act promptly should the disease break out. The following bulletin in this connection has been sent out from headquarters:
The Commissioner of Health has called upon the Red Cross to make suitable preparations to meet a possible recurrence of the influenza. While it is believed that a repetition of the disastrous epidemic of last year is improbable, last years’ experience has shown that the epidemic develops with such rapidity that in order to provide for prompt and efficient action, plans should now be formulated to deal with the possible emergency.
To this end the Commissioner recommends that each Red Cross Chapter should make a careful inventory of material resources, of buildings, both actually and potentially available, and of nurses and nurses aids, classified in accordance with their availability for either local service or as a part of a mobile force.
The Commissioner suggests that for the occasional case or in an epidemic of slight proportions, arrangements with hospitals would in many localities meet the requirements.
All our Chapters last year did so much in combating the ravages of the disease and bringing relief to its sufferers that their familiarity with the conditions will enable Chapter officials to take whatever precautionary measures sound judgment will suggest as being advisable at this time in order to promptly meet a similar condition this year should it arise.
As to the prevention and treatment of the influenza, the commissioner advises as follows:
“As for precautionary steps applying to the individual, there seems nothing better than the maintenance of the general health at its highest point, the avoidance of crowded, over heated, ill ventilated places, and the shunning of him or her who coughs without using a handkerchief as one would a sufferer from small pox. There is enough evidence of the value of masks constructed, properly worn and supplemented by clean hands, to make this measure advisable, particularly in the case of those who do cough.
This is a protection to others: The underlying cause of influenza has not been discovered, unless it be a filterable virus, nor are there any therapeutics for it other than shelter, good nursing, proper nourishment and symptomatic treatment.”
F. Corliss Morgan, Assistant Division Manager.
Friday, January 30, 1920
Buildings For Alpha Silk Mill Near Completion
It is the expectation of the Alpha Silk Throwing company, which is erecting a large plant in DuBois, that a portion of the factory will be in operation within a few weeks. Two of the main buildings are completed so far as the erection is concerned and they are now being painted. The machinery for the buildings has been shipped and it is likely that all of it will be installed within a short time so that actual manufacture can be started within a few weeks. No time will be wasted in going ahead with the other buildings of the plant, the original capacity of the local factory being doubled since construction work was completed. W. A. Fischer, a representative of the company, is now stationed in DuBois, and he expects to go ahead with the gathering of the employes, so that no time will be lost when the factory is ready for making silk.
As previously stated, it is the expectation of the company to employ a force of 250 people as soon as the buildings have been completed.
The Alpha Silk company is one of the largest manufacturing concerns of its kind in the country and the local factory will add greatly to the industrial activity of this community.
The Reynoldsville Plant
Benjamin Altman, of New York, a member of the silk manufacturing company that has purchased the Sykes Woolen mill building in Reynoldsville for the installation of a 200-loom silk mill, was in town yesterday, says the Spirit.
Mr. Altman is enthusiastic over the prospects for a successful promotion of the silk manufacturing business in Reynoldsville and he is confident that an ideal location has been secured. The building, long devoted to the manufacture of woolen goods, is likewise ideal for the purpose to which it will be devoted.
Forty looms will be installed within the next two weeks and this will be in operation by February 15. Additional looms will be added until the building capacity of about 200 has been reached. If present plans are carried out the company will construct additional buildings next year.
Broad silks will be woven and about 115 will be employed.
The company, Mr. Altman states, is to be capitalized at $250,000.