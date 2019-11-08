The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Nov. 3, 1919.
Monday, Nov. 3, 1919
Good English Week Observed In United States
Today the campaign for better speech throughout the United States opens. All the schools throughout our land and all organizations interested in preserving intact the priceless inheritance of our nation, our mother tongue, will enlist in this great drive.
The Americanization movement is an attempt to teach the foreigners who have come to live with us, our traditions, customs and ideals through the English language. Through it we learned that the average American was not an example, skillful enough in the use of his mother tongue to be a model for careful, active and effective English.
This led the National Council of teachers of English in 1915 to appoint a committee to propose ways and means to interest Americans “in conserving our melodious English tongue and improving our national speech manners.” Accordingly, the first week in November each year was to be set aside as national American speech week. Every effort was to be made in the schools of the nation to focus the attention on the common errors of “Every Day English” and to set standards of beauty and accuracy towards which to work during the year.
The campaign this year is from November 2 to 8 inclusive. All teachers, especially those who teach English, are earnestly asked to catch the spirit of the movement and see what can be accomplished in a week of special effort in speech improvement.
Students Keeping Track Of Mistakes During The Week
It is an uncommon sight to see a large number of the young people of the city running around with a placard attached to them. To the uninitiated this may seem a little strange, but the explanation is that these people are taking an active part in the “Good English Week” that is being observed in all parts of the country at the present time. The persons wearing these placards are keeping tab of their mistakes in English. Every time that they do not use the English language according to Hoyle, or some other grammarian, a mark is made on the placard. It is noticed that some of them have quite a number of marks already, but they will endeavor to avoid hanging more than one placard around their necks.
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1919
Youth Wanted Here On Forgery Charge Arrested
Charged with forging and passing a half dozen checks and the attempted passing of several other bits of worthless paper, John Long, formerly of this place, was arrested at Reynoldsville late Saturday afternoon and is being held to await trial. He is wanted in both Brookville and DuBois and probably will be tried in both Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Reports received here Saturday were to the effect that Long, who is about 19 years of age, had succeeded in passing two checks in Brookville for $100 each and that at DuBois he had succeeded in passing three each for $100.
Long made his appearance in Punxsutawney shortly before noon on Saturday. He presented a check at the Farmers Miners Trust Company for $100 bearing the name of Mr. Haynes of Emerickville, an uncle of the youth. Treasurer T. B. Mitchell was dubious as to the validity of the check and invited the young man into his office. Mr. Mitchell went to a telephone and located Chief of Police Palmer.
Long evidently heard a portion of the conversation for he vaulted the railing enclosing Mr. Mitchell’s office, swung through the doors on a dead run and headed down Mahoning street at a two-minute clip. Guy Kelly, assistant treasurer, gave chase, but Long eluded him. The police of surrounding towns were notified, and two hours later Long was arrested in Reynoldsville.
Friday, Nov. 7, 1919
Drive For Good Roads Is Needed
As is well known this immediate section has not received any improved highways and there are no prospects that there will be any in the near future. Other parts of the county and almost all parts of state shared in the general road-building program that was created by Commissioner Sadler when he took office. While it is true that two sections of road were put up for bids in this vicinity that is as far as the projects went, the bids being turned down because of the fact that there was no competition. No matter how low the bids, apparently, if there were no competition the bids were rejected. This happened twice in the piece of road from the B. & S. Crossing to the Jefferson county line and once in the case of the piece of road from the Sandy township line on the road towards Luthersburg. For some reason the stretches of highway were not put up for bids again, and it is related that when a local good roads enthusiast wrote into the department in regard to the matter, he received an answer to the effect that the roads in question were overlooked when bids were asked for. Everyone conversant with the situation will agree that this section has been “overlooked” right along. But better things are hoped for in the future along this line. It is especially desired that the two stretches of highway in question will be put up for bids this winter and the contracts let so that work can be started on them as early as possible in the spring of 1920. That will be a beginning and perhaps other sections in this community will be improved.
Just at the present time the piece of state highway from the city line out past the B. & S. crossing is sadly in need of repairs. There are an unusually large number of holes in the macadam surface and unless repairs are made it is feared the entire roadbed will disintegrate.
Several weeks ago, the highway department made a tour of the western portion of Pennsylvania, taking a number of newspaper men along. These writers were chiefly from the cities and they wrote some glowing accounts of what was being done in western Pennsylvania. It is quite evident that they were not in this section, although DuBois figures in their reports for what is being contemplated. It is hoped that they are right in what is going to be done.
One writer, in his account of the trip, had the following to say:
Everywhere the dirt is flying. Huge steam shovels are tearing roadbeds out of the mountain sides, concrete and bituminous mixers are grinding away in spots and gangs of bricklayers are at work in as many more places. Gradually the highway system in the western counties is taking shape as connecting links are being woven through the hills and valleys to connect improved roads and as the great concrete primary system is crawling slowly along streams and over mountains.
Since the first of the year and since the $50,000,000 road bond issue became available, contracts have been let for the construction of 594.65 miles of new highway, much of it in the counties west of a direct line drawn north and south across the state at Altoona and including roads to be built throughout all of Blair county. There is to be another bid letting late this month, but exclusive of this, the improved highway mileage of the Commonwealth, plus the contracts awarded this year, gives a total of 3,500 miles of improved roads.
Saturday, Nov. 8, 1919
Returns After Seven Years In Regular Army
Joe Dawson, a former well-known operator on the B., R. & P. railroad, has returned home after having seen service overseas for several years. Mr. Dawson has finished up an enlistment period of seven years in the regular army. He was down on the border when trouble started with the Mexican government several years ago. Dawson had learned wireless telegraphy and one bright morning he “deserted” going to Vera Cruz, where he mixed up in the trouble that took place in that city resulting in the death of several Americans. He finished up his first enlistment and when trouble again threatened, he reenlisted and served through the World War, seeing service in England, France, Italy and other countries. He has had enough of army life for the present and will probably return to his old job as telegrapher.