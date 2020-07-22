The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of July 10, 1922.
Monday, July 10, 1922
Edison Declares Healthy Body A Prime Factor
Edison, the inventor, says the chief reason he can work eighteen hours a day without getting “run down” is because he keeps his body healthy by never wearing tight-fitting clothes. Edison wears baggy suits and loose collars. He never wears tight shoes, a belt or anything that would interfere with the circulation of blood through his arteries. Maybe nature intended the human animals to wear clothes, maybe not. Anyway, she certainly never intended us to wear garments that fit like the casing of a sausage. In wintertime, on streets of cities that have snow and zero weather, you see flappers wearing silk stockings and shirtwaists and V-necks cut so low they expose the throat to the cold weather and icy wind. A man, with a high starched collar and woolen muffler around his neck, marvels that the flimsily dressed flappers fail to die of pneumonia. The reason is simple: the flapper dresses loosely, allowing her blood to circulate enough to keep her warm.
Tuesday, July 11, 1922
Movie Picture Machines Will Arrive Shortly
The special representative of the Tesdale moving picture company, which expects to take movie shots at a number of the principal industries of DuBois, has completed his work, and next in order will be the actual taking of the pictures. It is expected that the trucks bearing the movie outfit will come to DuBois within a short time and take up the work. Quite a number of firms signed up for the filming of their places of business, and the movies will present quite a representative showing.
Previous to the coming of the machines ample notice will be given so that everyone can get prepared for the “picture taking.”
Wednesday, July 12, 1922
What Shall Be Name Of New Road?
What shall be the title of the proposed state highway from Bradford to Indiana, thus completing a concrete automobile road from Bradford to Uniontown, passing through DuBois and Indiana, is a question that is at present interesting a large number of good people of this city and in every town between Bradford and Indiana. There have been a number of names suggested, and several others will probably be offered at the good roads meeting to be held at the Country Club in this city next Friday noon. It is important that much consideration be given to the adoption of a name that will not only be popular but suggestive. It will mean much in the future years to every section through which the proposed road will pass.
The highway, when completed, will be one of the most important connection links in the East, passing through popular sections, rich in coal, iron, oil, timber and grain and fruit farms that are not surpassed in beauty and fertility in any section of the United States. The highway will pass over green mountains, touching the highest points in Pennsylvania, winding down the mountain sides at easy grades and through fertile valleys’ passing through many beautiful and prosperous villages and cities. It will be a scenic highway, passing across the state from north to south. It will be worthy of a great name, and it seems to us that it should be selected in commemoration of some historical event, rather than after cities or local industries it may touch.
As above stated there have been several names suggested, only one of which appeals to the Courier as really worthy of consideration. The names suggested, at present known to the Courier are:
Buffalo and Pittsburgh Trail, Buffalo, Rochester & Pittsburgh Trail, Coal and Iron Trail, Coal, Iron and Coke Trail, The Black Diamond Trail, The Buck Tail Crossing.
There may be, and probably will be, objections to any of the above suggestions, but it seems to us that the last named is the best of all. It is in memory of the famous and historical Bucktail Regiment of the Civil War. The Bucktail Regiment was a body of young men who volunteered for service in the Northern army during the early days of the Civil War. General Kane, for whom the city of Kane was named, and who lived at that mountain resort at that time, organized the regiment and took it to the front. The boys who formed the regiment came from the mountain towns and farms of Cameron, Elk, McKean, Clearfield, Indiana and Jefferson counties. The said counties, in those days, were thickly populated with deer and each member of the regiment wore a bucktail in his hat as he marched away to the front and when they entered the service of the Northern army they wore their bucktails. They continued to wear those bucktails until discharged from service at the close of the war and were known as the Bucktail Regiment. What could be more appropriate than to name this proposed great highway after those fine boys who fought and died for their country back in the sixties. There are a few of those brave boys still living within the sections through which the highway will pass, but most of them have gone to their final reward. Among them are the late Captain Truxal, of this city, and Col. A. E. Irvin, late of Curwensville and hundreds of others whom space will not permit us to mention at this time.
Pennsylvania already has the Lincoln Highway and the William Penn Highway, both of which were named in memory of men who were famous in National and State history. We have the Lakes-to-the-Sea Highway; its name indicating that it leads from the great lake at the northwest corner of the state to the sea at the southeast corner. Let us have the Bucktail Crossing a proposed magnificent highway crossing the great state of Pennsylvania from north to south. Over the mountains that were formerly and are still crossed by many fleet-footed deer, and in the mountain and valleys from whence came the world famous Bucktail Regiment.
There may be other and better names suggested, but whatever may be selected let it be suggestive of some historical event or as a memorial in future years to those who have died that we and our children may inherit the blessings of an undivided nation; or as a memorial to those who helped to win the World War, and thereby insured peace among all nations.
Publishers To Meet At Cook Tract
If the weather permits the publishers of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Association will motor to the Cook tract of virgin timber Saturday to hold their regular meeting. There, under the giant trees that have stood for centuries, the tired editors and publishers will gather for a day’s outing, interrupted only by a short business session.
Many of the publishers and editors have never visited this particular forest and the trip will be one of interest and instruction to them. It is expected that the automobiles will arrive at the tract in time to permit a thorough inspection of the forest, and that the newspaper men will return with a far better conception of this park than has been discussed pro and con for the past several years.
It is generally known that there has been a movement on foot for several years to have the state purchase this tract of timber for a state preserve but as yet little progress has been made. Another effort will be made at the forthcoming legislative session to secure favorable action. In any event the newspaper men of this section will be better informed on the subject following their meeting next Saturday.
Friday, July 14, 1922
New Sidewalk Is Thrown Open To The Public
The cement sidewalk constructed in front of the Hibner-Hoover Ford agency (19-21 N. Brady St.) has been completed and yesterday was thrown open for use. This is an improvement greatly welcomed by the public as it opens up for travel a section of paving that has been closed for the past nine and one-half months, or during the construction of the splendid building put up by this company.
With the opening of traffic on the western side of the street, activities in the building of the tunnel have been transferred to the other side, workmen starting in yesterday on digging up the street preparatory to driving the tunnel through to connect with the opening from the western side. It is estimated that two weeks, possibly three, will be required in finishing the work. During this period automobilists should exercise care in driving along North Brady street, as the space for passing will be somewhat restricted.
Excellent progress is being made in the completion of the building and it is expected that it will be ready for complete occupancy within a month at the outside.