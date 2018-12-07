The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Dec. 2, 1918.
q q q
Monday, December 2, 1918
All Breweries Closed Down Saturday Night
The DuBois Brewing company’s plant, in common with those all over the United States, closed down at midnight Saturday, in conformity with the law that forbids the making of beer after November 30. The closedown of the breweries does not mean that there will be an immediate shortage of beer, as there is quite a large supply on hand, probably sufficient to run for several months, but unless there is some unforeseen occurrence, it Is likely to be a long, dry summer for those who make it a habit to quench their thirst by the use of beer.
It is stated that some breweries will keep their factories intact in the hope that later on they will be permitted to manufacture “near beer.” It is possible that the local brewery will take up a project of this nature, but no definite policy was mapped out at a recent meeting of the directors.
Regular Movie Stunt By An Automobile On Crowded Street
What an automobile can do when there is no one at the steering gear was amply illustrated on Saturday evening in the First Ward when one went on a rampage and smashed things up generally before its wild career was halted by its attempts to run through the front of the Schriver barber shop. Had it not caught on the heavy timbers used as a partition between the cigar store and the barber shop, it is difficult to state just where it would have ended up, probably on the bowling alleys.
The machine is owned and was driven to DuBois by a man from Sykesville, whose identity was carefully guarded after the accident. There were a couple of women in the car and the man drove the machine into the vacant place between the station and the St. James. Apparently the man shut down the machine but left it in gear, and after he had alighted one of the women accidently stepped on the self-starter. That was the signal for the machine to see what it could do on its own account, and it did plenty. On its first attempt it took off two of the iron posts under the St. James hotel. It then shot across Long avenue, jumped the curb and started into the barber shop, ripping the front away as it proceeded. The barber shop was full of customers at the time, all of the chairs being occupied. They certainly had a close shave so far as escaping injuries, even they did not get one in the barbers’ chairs. There was a grand scatterment on the part of the everyone, but fortunately as stated, the car caught on the partition and its flight stopped. The streets were crowded at the time the car started on its little joy ride, and it is remarkable that no one was injured. The car itself did not suffer much damage, but the injury to the building and the hotel porch will amount to several hundred dollars.
Memorial Services Of Elks Took Place Yesterday P. M.
Yesterday marked the annual Memorial Day for the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks and services were held wherever an order is constituted. The annual services of Lodge 349 were held yesterday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Acorn Club assembly rooms and were most interesting and inspiring. The local lodge, in common with lodges all over the country, has been unusually hard hit during the past year, a total of seven members having eulogies pronounced in their memory. Two of these young men made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their country. The ritualistic exercises were carried out by the officers of the lodge, Exalted Ruler, Bly Hetherington presiding. The music for this occasion was furnished by the DuBois Male Chorus, under the direction of C. M. Braund, and the various selections were unusually well given and highly appreciated. The hall was appropriately decorated with the national colors and the name of each deceased brother was enclosed in wreaths. The addresses were of a most inspiring nature and were followed with the closest attention. Rev. Father Potter delivered the general eulogy and paid a high tribute to the brave boys who had gone forth to battle against the forces that sought to dominate the world. It was a remarkable address and very highly commended. Dr. S. M. Free delivered the eulogy in memory of William McDonald and Frank O. Lundquist, both of whom died in the service of their country. Their self-sacrifice was pictured in well deserved words of commendation. James J. Mack delivered the eulogy commemorating Captain Leahy, Thomas O’Neil, John Harrington, Harry Kirschartz and Harold Winslow. His tribute to them was an expression gleaned from years of friendship and intimacy and very adequately voiced the high appreciation in which these brothers were held.
Tuesday, December 3, 1918
Several Deer Are Slain; One Big Bull Elk Also Killed
A small sized army of deer hunters took to the woods at the first streak of dawn yesterday morning and the annual slaughter was on. Reports in from the hunting camps last evening spoke of the good success that was attained by quite a number of the local hunters, as well as some hard luck attained by some of them. At the Union Hunting camp east of the city, several of the hunters had excellent success. A. L. Steffy brought down a fine three-prong deer at 7:45 o’clock, and was closely followed by Fred Chittister at the same camp, who killed a two-pronged deer at 10 o’clock. Clarence Shaffer and John Troutman, of Oklahoma, are also reported to have killed deer.
Clarence Kiel, one of the keenest and squarest hunters in this section had some hard luck. He sighted what he supposed a fine buck through the brush. He was certain it was a deer and let go. The animal fell and when an investigation was made, it was ascertained that he had killed a bull elk. This is contrary to law and Mr. Kiel at once started out to inform the game authorities. He reported to Commissioner Kelly and to assistant Secretary Gordon, who happened to be along. The penalty for killing an elk is a fine of $200 and imprisonment for six months. It is not likely that the entire penalty will be exacted a Mr. Kiel is known to be a man who always stood for a rigid enforcement of the game laws. The meat of the elk will be given to the two local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.