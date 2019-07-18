The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of July 14, 1919.
Monday, July 14, 1919Improvements At Narrows Creek Are On A Large Scale
That which will make one of the finest parks within a great distance of DuBois, containing every phase of natural beauty as well as developments for the convenience of the public, will be the work which will be put in at Narrows Creek this week. Mr. DuBois was up looking over the situation on Saturday afternoon, and was very much impressed with the work which had been done in locating the dam, forming a large body of water, in placing the road and in protecting the spring.
The Narrows Creek Park Association secured from Mr. DuBois, early in the spring, the privilege of placing the grounds in condition with anticipation of their use by the general public, under the supervision afforded by the Association. In addition to granting the use of the grounds however, Mr. DuBois stated on Saturday afternoon after looking over the grounds, that he would make a number of improvements for the comfort and convenience of those who will enjoy the privileges. A spring house will be built over the spring, which will protect it from all dirt from the hillside, as well as from the careless campers and picnickers. The Association will cover over the spring with concrete, and install a pump above the spring, which will be the only means of obtaining water. Mr. DuBois will then build a house over the pump, about eight by ten feet. The water in the spring is the finest in the country, and the installation of the pump and spring house will do a great deal toward conserving it and keeping it in its present condition.
A bath house will also be built on the banks of the newly formed dam by Mr. DuBois, about ten by twelve feet, with a partition in the center, which will be open for the use of bathers. The little stream has been extended, so that a fair-sized body of water has formed five or six feet deep in places. Yesterday, in spite of the threatening clouds in the afternoon, drew many bathers to the little pond, and there were almost two score during the afternoon. The only dressing rooms which could be used, tightly blanketed cars, proved slightly inconvenient, and there is no doubt but that the announcement that a bath will be installed will be greatly welcomed.
Mr. DuBois has also instructed his men to build tables and benches at various points under the trees, which will all add to the convenience of picnickers who have been in the habit of spending Sundays and holidays at Narrows Creek. These tables will be built under the trees on both sides of the creek and will be placed between the spillway of the dam and the road. There are beautiful groves of large trees and a table can be placed almost any place and be in constant shade.
The results of the improvements will give DuBois that which has long been needed, a beautiful rustic park open to the public at all times, only a short distance from town, on a macadamized road, and offering opportunities for camping, as well as for those desiring to spend only one day.
Council Will Provide Building For Firemen
At the meeting of Council this evening, an ordinance will be introduced for first reading, providing for the erection on the Scribner avenue lot of the new fire house for the fire departments of the city in accordance with the plans made at the last meeting of Council. The money for this building, which will cost in the neighborhood of five or six thousand dollars, will be taken from the money voted in the spring for the new city building, that is, from the bond issue of fifty thousand dollars.
Mr. Pentz stated that the money thus provided by the taxpayers can be used for this purpose, as it comes entirely within the limitations set for the use of the money. As both buildings will be placed on city land there will be no expense for the site, and as a result of the wise expenditure of the money, the city will be benefitted by two buildings instead of one.
The Firemen will be provided immediately with an adequate home, which they have been without for years. No inconvenience will be caused to the other departments in remaining where they are for another year, when suitable housing will be provided for all departments.
Thursday, July 17, 1919Police Instructed On New Auto Laws
The Motor Vehicle Law, recently passed by the State Legislature, was explained in full last evening by the Mayor at a meeting with the police force of the city. This law, Act 203, went into effect on the 30th of June of this year. The Mayor explained the changes to the members of the force and gave strict instructions to enforce all of the provisions, but with due regard to ignorance which may exist regarding some of the changes.
One of the chief requirements of the law, is that two license plates must be carried, firmly secured to the car, one in the front, and the other in the rear, and the rear one must be illuminated at night. These plates must not be defaced in any manner nor covered with mud or dirt. If a plate is defaced or lost, the owner is required to request an additional plate immediately from Harrisburg. The mayor also called attention to the fact that many persons have driven their cars with the sign “License Applied For.” Such is strictly against the law, and these signs will not be recognized as sufficient to save the owner from prosecution. Motorcycles must also display one plate in the rear.
All persons driving a car must be sixteen years of age, while if driving as a paid chauffeur, must be eighteen years of age. The driver must not be mentally or physically so deficient as to be unable to drive a car with safety.
The speed limit within the state is thirty miles an hour, this rate being increased from 24 miles per hour previously in force. The speed limit within towns and cities is 15 miles per hour. Action will be taken to provide signs drawing this matter to the attention of motorists and will be placed on the routes leading into the city.
The question of lights at night is also contained in the bill and specifies that a light must be visible 200 feet away. In case head lights are used without deflectors, dimmers must be used when passing another car. In parking a car along the streets of the city, lights are not necessary at night in case the car is parked in a well-lighted place and is visible 200 feet away. Lights must be used however when running. Dimmers must be used however within the limits of the city. Lights shall not be greater than 32 candlepower.
Muffler cut-outs on any sort on motor vehicles are strictly prohibited with the limits of a city or borough.
One provision, providing for the right of way at any cross street, should also be noted with care by motorists. It states that the car on the right has the right of way in case two cars meet at any street crossing, the one to the left permitting the other to pass ahead.
The Mayor also instructed the patrolmen to keep careful watch on the cars which are stopped along the principal streets, to see that they do not remain longer than the twenty minute period allowed.