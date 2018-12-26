The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Dec. 23, 1918.
q q q
Monday, December 23, 1918
Eriton Citizens Want Postoffice Established
The following resolutions have been adopted by Local Union 2484, Eriton, in regard to the postoffice at that place.
Hon. Albert S. Burleson, Postmaster General, Washington, D. C.
Your Honor: The local union No. 2484 of the United Mine Workers of America, located at Eriton, Pa., Clearfield county, does hereby form a protest in behalf of the citizens of Eriton, as follows:
Since August 15, 1918, the postoffice department closed the postoffice of Eriton, whereby over 700 employes of the Eriton mines are deprived of mail service unless they procure a mail box and place it along the state road, over half a mile distant from Eriton. This is undesireable being so unhandy and especially so in the winter, or they may have their mail delivered to the DuBois postoffice. But this method is unsatisfactory, as the car fare is 24 cents. One is not willing to spend so much money daily and naturally the mail is received irregularly.
Our protest is more fully justified by the fact that a citizen of this town endorsed by the population of this, had applied for the postoffice and has not even been notified whether his application was acceptable. L. U. 2484, Karol Rutkowski, Financial Secretary
Tuesday, December 24, 1918
City Of DuBois Is Ordered To Place Buildings In Repair
The Sinking Fund committee, composed of the Mayor, Superintendent of Finance and City Treasurer, held a hurry up meeting in Council Chamber at 7:30 last evening, prior to the regular session of council. The object was for the purpose of submitting recommendations to Council as to the standing of various bond funds. The meeting lapped over into Council’s hour of convening, but the annual statement and recommendations were agreed upon and the committee adjourned at 8:20, to meet next December.
Mayor Haag and his councilmen, with the exception of Griesemer, began business immediately thereafter. At 8:40 the minutes of the previous meeting had been read and approved and Council got down to real business.
The State Fire Marshal, Charles Greenberg, presented a letter to Council. It seems that the Fire Marshal has been looking about the city. He reports that he found a number of buildings and places that need attention. Among the places designated as hazardous are the city buildings and property. The Fire Marshal gave the city officials until January 15th to put the property in safe condition. The matter was referred to Department E for action.
Bills of John T. Minns, amounting to about $300 for street repairs were referred to Department D for investigation.
S. A. Eisenman submitted a bill of $53. claiming damages to his automobile while driving on boulevard at the time a sewer line was being placed under said street. The accident occurred at night, but it seems plenty of red lights had been displayed, and Council did not admit its liability. The bill was placed on file.
Wednesday, December 25, 1918
Quiet But Enjoyable Christmas Will Be Spent In This City
Christmas day in DuBois will be one of general idleness. In fact, this is the one day of the year when practically everybody takes a day off. Everyone wants to spend the day with their families and a person is willing to travel a long distance to get home for the Yule Tide festivities. This is going to be one of the very happiest Christmas days that has ever been experienced. This is because of the fact that the great war is over, and it looks as though everlasting peace has been established. In some homes there is a great sadness because of the fact that loved ones have been called, either on the field of battle or in the common walk of life.
There will be services in several of the churches commemorative of the great event that heralded “peace on earth.” Many of the Sunday schools have planned their annual Christmas event for tonight.
All of the stores will be closed, either during the entire day, or in the afternoon. All shops will shut down for the day and everyone will be given an opportunity to join with their families in the big dinner that always features the Christmas celebration. Christmas Day is particularly a time for family gatherings and judging by the unusual amount of traveling, there are going to be many more gathered around the festive table this year than usual.
In the afternoon and evening there will be plenty of amusement offered for those who desire to go out. There will be matinee dances, while the theaters are offering special attraction. At the Avenue theater, afternoon and evening, there is a guaranteed attraction, “My Honolulu Girl”; the Carlton is playing a Griffith’s picture, “The Great Love,” while the Empire is offering Charlie Chaplin in “Shoulder Arms.” All of these attractions are top notch and will undoubtedly draw large houses.
The only thing that is lacking to make this Christmas an entire success is the weather. It is unseasonable but there is a prospect for colder weather before tonight.
Saturday, December 28, 1918
Army Practices Being Introduced Into Civil Life
With the coming of peace there are thousands of men returning from the army to civil pursuits, and many of these men have had the privilege of observing, to some extent at least, how differently things are done in the army. So we may hope, when these men have become absorbed into American business, many of the customs and standards of the army, which are superior to civilian customs and standards, will be brought in and absorbed with them. We have in mind particularly two things, telephoning and letter writing, since as a result of the formality and courtesy required in these, as in all other forms of military communication, they have been brought up to a standard which is unequalled anywhere out of the army. The characteristic thing about each is the time saving element, for time saving means success in war. And if it means success in war, it surely means money in business.
Every officer and man who has reason to use the telephone is instructed to the particular and exact way in which he is to do so, and he is required to follow that form without deviation. There is no “Hello,” nor “Who is this” in the army, for the first words uttered satisfactorily assures the party on each end of the wire with whom he is dealing. Or answering the phone, instead of the customary and meaningless, “Hello” comes the words, “This is Major Brown’s office. Corporal Blank speaking.” The person originating the call must then give his office and name. Then the message is given and to assure exactness and correctness, it is repeated by the person receiving it and O. K.’d.
And the same qualities are inherent in the rules issued for letter writing. Perhaps the most characteristic thing attracting the attention of one unaccustomed to military correspondence, is the heading, a standardized form from which there must be no deviation. The heading tells at a glance by whom the letter is written, for whom it is intended, and the subject matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.