The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of March 4, 1919.
Tuesday, March 4, 1919
Driver Badly Hurt When He Is Trampled By Excited Horse
Howard Varner, of Falls Creek, a sixteen year old youth who yesterday morning accepted a position as driver for the United States Express Company, is lying at the Maple Avenue hospital in a critical condition as the result of an accident that took place last evening at 6:20 o’clock near the B., R. & P. station.
Young Varner was bringing in a load of goods, and as the wagon was filled up he was sitting on the front part of the vehicle. As the wagon was turning the road to go into the station, at the corner of the platform, the hub of the front wheel struck the telephone pole, knocking Varner from his position. According to eye witnesses, the young lad fell down between the wheel and the horse, and in the excitement the animal trampled him. Others say that the lad was thrown against the pole. In any event he was rendered unconscious and was seen to be in a serious condition when rescued.
He was carried into the St. James hotel, where he remained until an ambulance arrived and took him to the Maple Avenue hospital, where he was given surgical attention. He was still unconscious at a late hour last evening, and his condition is considered critical.
Wednesday, March 5, 1919
Clever Comedy Is Ably Handled By High School Cast
“Engaged by Wednesday” was presented last evening at the High School by a cast of students, who proved to be exceptionally strong in their parts. The play was in three acts, a light farce, and the characters were able, without difficulty, to keep the audience in good humor throughout the two hours of presentation. Many members of the cast showed ease and aptitude on the stage which would have done credit to professionals, while others, showing slight nervousness, nevertheless for a first appearance carried off their characterizations in a manner seldom before observed in an amateur play.
During the progress of the play “A Bachelor’s Reverie” was presented, which greatly delighted the audience with the appearance of twelve beautiful girls representing the American girl in every form of her activity, and concluding with the bride.
Between the second and third acts, Eldridge Pollum gave an impersonation which was recognized without difficulty as the type of Englishman with which Americans are most familiar, and which has perhaps been the cause of so much ill feeling toward England. There was no ill feeling last night, however, in spite of the lordful and overbearing Englishman, which Mr. Pollum represented, with his monocle and his blasé and imperturbable mannerisms. The number called for an encore.
Miss Herr and Miss Rhodes were each presented with a beautiful bouquet of roses, presented by the school for their loyal work in bringing the play up to such a degree of perfection. The roses were gracefully accepted.
The only adverse criticism that might be made, is that the play was possibly too weak for the strong cast which presented it.
Thursday, March 6, 1919
Patriotic Meeting This Evening To Greet Soldier Boys
This is the evening which is to be devoted to the honoring of the service men of the community, the celebration to take the form of a parade followed by exercises at the High School in the evening when the principal address will be given by Dr. Corson, who will speak on “American Ideals.” American ideals are what men have been fighting for for almost two years, and many of the men who will be present tonight have passed through fire to the very gates of death itself to realize these ideals. What American citizenship means, and what it is worth is well realized by these men. Many, however, who have deeply felt the ideals of America, have possibly been unable to put those feelings into actual words. It will be those men, and all the citizens of DuBois who have valiantly labored, in any way whatsover, in the winning of the war to uphold those ideals, whom Dr. Corson will address this evening, and it is certain that he will be heard with the very greatest interest.
There were quite a large number of men out at the High School last evening, although a smaller number on account of the unfavorable weather. However, it is hoped that every soldier in DuBois will turn out tonight to take part in the parade, which will march from the intersection of Main street and Long avenue, to the High School building, where special seats will be reserved for all men in uniform. Captain Vinson expects to be home today to head the parade. As many of the veterans of other wars as possible are also desired to be present, making the march one of the biggest military spectacles that DuBois has ever witnessed. The Boys’ Brigade Band will be out, and possibly one or two other bands. The parade will start promptly at 7:45 so everyone should be on hand by 7:30 at the latest, so that no delay may be occasioned in forming.
A large crowd should be out to greet the boys, the first time they have appeared together. Many have come home within the last few months but no public demonstration has been given to show the appreciation of the citizens for what they have done. Every man in line has given from six months to two years of his life in the service of his country, and they deserve a very hearty welcome home this evening.
Saturday, March 8, 1919
Luthersburg Good Roads Club Is Up And Doing
The Luthersburg Good Roads Association had a meeting on Thursday evening with about 50 of the members present from Luthersburg and vicinity. A number of men had been expected from DuBois, but owing to the unfavorable condition of the roads no one was present from this city.
The chief matters of consideration was the regional division the county is having been divided into five parts, each of the sections sending representatives to Clearfield yesterday to enter into conferences with County Commissioners, presenting their wishes as to road construction. The question of what Luthersburg would want done this coming summer came up at the meeting, with reference to the side roads, and the delegates sent to Clearfield yesterday were instructed to ask for the construction of the roads to the station, from both Luthersburg and Salem. The road from the city of Luthersburg to the Reformed Church is another side road which the citizens want started this summer.
The delegate chosen to represent the Luthersburg association at the meeting yesterday was Henry Kirk. Mr. Good also attended the meeting.
The next meeting of the association is to be held at the call of the president or of the secretary, probably sometime next week to hear the report of the delegate from Clearfield.
