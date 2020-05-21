The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of April 192, 1920.
Monday, April 19, 1920
Couple Arrested On The Flat Early Saturday Morning
A man and a woman were arrested early Saturday morning in a house on the flat, the police charging them with disorderly conduct. It is alleged that the woman, who is married, had gone to the man’s home, where police caught them in an uncompromising situation. The two were taken to the lock up and later to the city office where it was expected that the Mayor would give them a hearing. His Honor, however, expected to leave for Pittsburgh on the morning flyer and did not care to undertake such a serious case in such a short time. The man and woman were then released on their own recognizance for a hearing later. The charge to be made against them is a serious one.
Coco Colas To Be Advanced To Ten Cents Per
Here is another jolt and one that is going to increase the high cost of living. It is stated that hereafter coco colas will cost ten cents, war tax paid. This will be an advance of four cents, as at present the consumer is called upon to pay the war tax. This advance, according to druggists, is made necessary by the large advance in the price of coco cola and the price of sugar.
No official announcement has been made of the pending advance, but if ten cents is asked for this drink today it would occasion no surprise.
Tuesday, April 20, 1920
Great Crowds At Sale Conducted By Broadbent-Martin
The Broadbent-Martin store, which started its fire sale yesterday morning, was the scene of a bargain rush such as one reads about occasionally but very seldom witnesses. The spacious first floor of that establishment can accommodate quite a large size crowd, but it proved entirely inadequate yesterday morning, and it was necessary to place a policeman at either door to keep back the crowd on the outside while those packed inside could be waited upon. As soon as one crowd was served and permitted to go out the back door another crowd was let in. This continued all day long and it is safe to say that the crowd handled yesterday made a new record in local merchandising.
Although the store was not scheduled to open its doors until 10 o’clock in the morning the crowd started to gather at 7 o’clock, and by the opening hour the sidewalk on that side of the street was jammed for a block. There was a grand rush when the doors opened, and it was necessary to get out the police, the night men going on duty. The crowd for the most part was good natured about it but occasionally there was a little flare-up and some warm words exchanged.
Inside the store the women who were carrying baskets found it impossible to keep them down and most of the time there was a flock of baskets held up in the air. The management had taken precautions to prevent shoplifting, but despite this fact there was some shoplifting done and a couple of women were taken into custody on this charge.
The sale will continue until all the damaged goods are sold. The firm salvaged a large amount of stock and some unusual bargains are being offered. This accounts for the grand rush on opening day. Hundreds of women did not care to get into the jam and are waiting until the crowd decreases before trying their luck.
One of the five and ten cent stores started a week of economy sales and this event added to the crowds that were out.
As matter of fact all the stores felt the impetus given them by the big sales being conducted as a large number of the people brought downtown by the sales took advantage of the fact to do shopping elsewhere.
Last night the Broadbent-Martin stock was being re-arranged and placed in shape for another banner day of business today.
Thursday, April 22, 1920
Preparations Being Made For Starting Of Public Library
Although no definite steps have been taken towards the building of a public library in DuBois, it is quite evident that action has been taken looking towards the establishment of such an institution in this city. According to the Mauch Chunk Daily News, a young lady who has held the position of librarian in that town for some time, has resigned to come to this place to lay the foundation for a library so far as the books are concerned, and build it from the ground up. The article from the News is as follows:
Miss Inez Crandle on Saturday resigned her position as Librarian for the Dimmick Library to go to DuBois on May 15th.
Miss Crandle’s going will be a distinct loss to the town. In the 8 years she has been here she has built up the library in every way.
She has been very much interested in everything for the benefit of the town and has made for herself a wide circle of friends who will miss her very much.
The position in DuBois is a most desirable one. The town with about 18,000 population has never had a library and Miss Crandle will begin at the foundation. That she will make good is certain.
In accordance with the recent bond issue, which authorized the collection of a certain millage for library purposes, the money for the maintenance of a library is now being collected by Treasurer Omer Sutter and will be available in the very near future. Just what will be done towards getting the building has not been decided upon. Plans were first talked over for the getting of a Carnegie library building, but it was stated that the Carnegie library fund has no money available at the present time, as all sources of its revenue have been turned into the reconstruction work following the war.
It is pleasing to know that DuBois will have the experience of such an experienced young lady as Miss Crandle appears to be.
Saturday, April 24, 1920
Parents Arrested Because Boys Played “Hookey”
Two parents were arrested last evening by Truant Officer Knarr on warrants charging them with failure to send their children to school. One of them was George Schlabig, of Wood street, whose boys played truant yesterday afternoon. The parent was arrested and taken to the office of the magistrate. He was fined the usual amount plus costs, and at first refused to pay. Commitment papers were made out but when the officer went to serve them Mr. Schlabig decided he would settle. The commitment papers added to the costs in the case.
The other parent arrested was Frank Berkis, of West Washington avenue. Mr. Berkis’s two boys played “hookey” yesterday afternoon. Mr. Berkis was assessed fine and costs of $7.95, which was paid.
Truant Officer Knarr stated that he had given repeated warnings to the parents to see to it that the boys were in school, but apparently no attention was paid to the notification and arrests followed.
The attendance records have been very good during the past several months, but yesterday was unusual, there being a total of seven truancies in the First ward schools alone. Considering the weather, it was rather peculiar that so many would be absent.
Mr. Knarr stated that in several cases warnings had been given and unless parents saw to it that the boys were in school additional arrests would follow.