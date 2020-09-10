The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of September 8, 1920.
Wednesday, September 8, 1920
Penfield Joined In Large Labor Day Celebration
Penfield as a community joined in a celebration on Labor Day, given by the Penfield Coal and Coke company. A large number of the residents of Penfield are employees of this company, and the entire village joined in the entertainment which had been provided.
Mr. S. C. Denham, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, president of the Penfield Coal Company, was the guest of honor, and Penfield was honored by his presence. Mr. Denham occupies a position in the politics of West Virginia similar to that held by Senator Penrose in Pennsylvania and is one of the big men of the country in the Republican organization. He spoke to the employees briefly of the political conditions in the country and made a very profound impression on his audience.
The dinner was the chief event of the day, being in the form of an ox roast. The dinner was served by the company under the direction of L. E. Smits, general manager.
In the afternoon Eriton beat Penfield at two games of ball, and other sports occupied the attention of the assemblage. James A. Gleason, of DuBois, delivered a very inspiring address. The Boys Brigade Band of DuBois furnished the music.
Thursday, September 9, 1920
Quarters For Fire Apparatus
Council met in special session last evening for the express purpose of devising ways and means for the procuring of proper housing facilities for the new fire apparatus which is expected to arrive here shortly. While no definite results occurred from this session, it is believed that everything will be placed in readiness at tonight’s meeting for actual construction work to begin on Monday.
Mr. Howard and Mr. Hatcher who have charge of the plans were present and explained the various features of the proposed Central building in detail. Although the foundation of the building has already been laid, it is now proposed to place a twenty-four foot extension on in order to better accommodate the large amount of equipment. Mr. Howard explained that where the building would have cost approximately $13,000 last fall, it will now cost in the vicinity of $15,000. The proposed addition to the plans would cost in the neighborhood of $8,000 additional to the former ones. Inasmuch as the steel for the work is here, the foundation is set and with the possibility of securing brick within two days, it was the opinion of Mr. Howard that operations could be started by the first of next week, if the contract was let at once.
The present plans provide for a width of 37 feet and total depth of 47 feet and four inches. Three pieces of apparatus will be stored on the first floor, meeting quarters, card rooms, etc., will be on the second floor, and the basement will be given over for heating purposes.
It was decided to let the matter rest as it is until this evening when it is expected that some definite action will be taken. It is imperative that the work be started at once, inasmuch as the new apparatus is expected to arrive here with the next two or three weeks.
Several firemen were also present from the Fifth Ward Hose Co., again asking that aid be given them in the securing of new quarters for the apparatus which has been apportioned to them. They were given the assurance of Council that although they were unable to appropriate money at present for the work, help would be extended when the appropriations were made in January. They were advised to go ahead with the work at their own expense, with the intention of reimbursing them at that time.
Traffic Policeman Is Needed At Corner To Protect Children
Complaint has been made at this office that automobile drivers are speeding too fast past the intersection of North Brady street and Scribner avenue at the time that children are going past to and from school. This is a rather dangerous corner at all times, and it is especially dangerous for school children, who at times, do not exercise the necessary precaution before crossing the street. There should be measures taken to give more protection to the children at this point, as the automobile traffic is always heavy. In many places it is noticed that signs are erected within a block or two of a school house warning the drivers that they must proceed slowly. There are no such signs in DuBois, but they are badly needed at different points. Several narrow escapes have already been reported, and it is time that measures be taken so that no fatalities will be recorded.
For several months each year it was customary for the city authorities to place a traffic cop on duty at this corner for an hour in the morning, two hours at noon and another hour in the afternoon, the object being to give special protection to the school children. It would seem that this would be the wise course to follow at the present time. The use of automobiles is steadily increasing and the number of machines using this street is much larger than formerly so that the danger is greater than ever before.
Council or the mayor should take action at once on this proposition and make this corner a safer place for the school children.
Friday, September 10, 1920
Wilson Lot On West Long Avenue Changes Hands
An important real estate deal was consummated yesterday afternoon when Mrs. Rosanna Callahan closed negotiations for the Wilson lot adjoining her property on West Long Avenue. The lot is 30 by 180 and is one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in the city. The purchase price was not divulged, but it is certain to run close to $500 per foot front. Mrs. Callahan has announced no definite plans in regard to the future, but it is probable that another building will be erected there. There is no possibility of this being done in the very near future, however.
The lot in question is one of the few remaining vacant plots remaining on the front street. It has been vacant since the time of the big fire, and it is pleasing to note that it has been purchased by a party who will probably erect a modern building within the next few years. The former owners were Dr. Jos. Wilson, of Oil City, and Harry Wilson, of Evans City.
Saturday, September 11, 1920
Firemen Of Fifth Ward To Receive New Fire Quarters
At a meeting held last evening between several members of Council and a committee of Fifth Ward firemen, it was definitely decided to go ahead with the immediate building of the new fire house in that ward.
While the complete plans have not yet been thoroughly worked out, it is the intention of the committee to construct a two story building 16 x 30 feet at the rear of the present lot, which in later years will be added to the main building now being considered. The meeting last evening and decision to go ahead with the construction was expedited by the near arrival of one of the fire trucks for that ward, and the absolute lack of any storage facilities. As a result of the meeting, work will be started this morning to clear the ground in order that building operations can be started the early part of next week. Tile will be used in its construction, which will compare favorably with any addition that is placed on in future years.
As stated in Thursday’s Courier, the work will be entirely financed by the members of that company, it being the intention of Council to reimburse them when the new budget is made out at the first of the year.
The announcement that this new building will be started shortly will be received favorably, for it not only provides a safe place to store the valuable apparatus, but it also provides the firemen of this ward with the quarters to which they are entitled.