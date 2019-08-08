The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Aug. 5, 1919.
Tuesday, Aug. 5, 1919Mysterious Survey Of Lands And Farms Near Lanes Mills
One of the most mysterious surveys and option taking transactions that has ever taken place in this vicinity has just been finished in the vicinity of Lanes Mills. It has been known for several months that a crew of men had been engaged in making extensive surveys of certain lands in the neighborhood of Lanes Mills, some of the survey running far back into the interior. Lately options have been taken on at least eight of the farms of that vicinity, together with options of a large amount of the so-called waste lands. But no one has been enabled to get the least inkling of what the surveys were being made and what interests are represented. Workmen who were on the job did not have the least idea in regard to the proposition. One of them stated it was not a railroad survey, nor a mining survey and they could not figure it out, being as much in the dark as anyone.
After the survey had been made the owners of various farms in that vicinity were approached and tied up by options, the price agreed upon being considered very good. It is also stated that samples of the water in the streams of that vicinity were taken and shipped away for analysis.
There is much speculation in regard to the purpose of the survey and just what is back of all of the activity that was displayed. It can hardly be for any mineral deposits, as it stated that the options cover only the surface grounds.
Wednesday, Aug. 6, 1919Silk Mill Coming To This City
As the result of negotiations that have extended over a period of several months and which were concluded this week, DuBois is soon to have a large silk mill established within its limits. The Alpha Silk Throwing company, of New York city, is the firm that has purchased a site in the Barlow & McClelland addition and already contracts have been awarded for two of the main buildings. It is expected that work on these buildings will be started within the next ten days and that before the coming of cold weather they will be ready for occupancy. The T. & C. D. Stewart Construction company of Easton has been awarded the building contracts. These buildings will be 50 by 170 feet and will be of brick. It will cost in the neighborhood of $50,000 and will house equipment valued at $100,000. Other buildings will be erected later.
While no figures were given out as to the probable number that this silk mill will employ, it is stated that close to 200 people will find employment there, a large percentage of them girls. The coming of this industry will mean much to the future growth of the city and is gladly welcomed by all citizens.
Fred Loeb, the well-known real estate operator, is the man principally responsible for the good stroke of business in boosting DuBois. When President G. A. Roeth and Superintendent Mayer of the Alpha company first came to DuBois while on a tour of inspection in search of a site, they first broached the matter to B. B. McCreight, and Mr. W. G. Brown. Mr. McCreight referred them to Mr. Loeb, a specialist in real estate and a man capable of doing the company first class service. Mr. Loeb, after learning just what the company required, went over the situation thoroughly with the silk mill representatives, showed them around the city, pointing out the various advantages that this city had to offer in the way of labor, water, shipping facilities, etc., and influenced them to locate here. Mr. Loeb continued his good missionary work with the result that on the occasion of their last visit the officers of the mill decided to build the mill in DuBois and accepted one of the sites Mr. Loeb had under option in the show ground by the car shops.
Saturday, Aug. 9, 1919Painters Purchase One Acre; Will Establish Camp
It was announced last evening that the Painters of the city had bought and paid for an acre of ground near Cupplers Run, on which will be erected, in the near future, a hunting and camping cabin for the use of the union painters of the city. The plot of ground, which includes the spring and one acre, is what is known as the old Jerome Mecklan tract, in Union township, this county. The purchase was made from W. T. DeHass, and the title has been transferred.
A spacious stone cabin will be erected, which will be for use of the painters on their annual camping and hunting trips. It is expected that it will be ready for use this fall, so that it may be utilized during the hunting season. There are a number of great sportsmen among the painters who make a yearly sojourn to the woods after big and small game.
During the present week, the painters have been camping on, what is known as the old factory site, near Rockton, but they will break camp today and return to the city. Sixty-five or seventy years ago a large woolen factory was in operation on the spot which the painters are using this week.
Nearly three hundred quarts of blackberries have been picked by the campers during the present week, nearly stripping the bushes of their luscious fruit. The fruits of their labor have been sent into the city every night where they have been canned at the various homes in preparation of the coming winter.
Not all the time has been spent in berry picking however, for the time has been devoted as well to games, hiking trips over the mountains where two old Indian graves were uncovered and the usual camping activities. The camp of the present year has been a decided success and the campers, fifteen in number, are returning today well satisfied.
Improvements At Narrows Creek Include Bath Hut
Further improvements were made at Narrows Creek yesterday afternoon when the bath house and the spring house were erected. Both of the buildings were put up under the personal direction of Mr. DuBois, who gave to the Association the lumber and the labor necessary.
The bath house, which is located along the banks of the bathing pool, is a building 12 x 15, and is divided by a partition in the center. It is an addition to the facilities at the camping grounds which has been greatly needed, and which will be considerably used.
The spring house, a building about 8 x 8, has been erected over the spring, which three weeks ago was cemented over with a pump installed. One side is entirely open, but the pump is in constant shade. Shelves are provided for placing articles desired to be kept cool.
The camps along the little stream now number fifteen, and the spot seems to increase in favor of the citizens of DuBois with each passing week. Scarcely a day passes that there is not a picnic at the grounds, and many are scheduled for weeks in advance. Camps are located up along the stream to a point almost a mile above the road.
It is stated that the finances of the association are getting rather low, owing to the large amount of improvement which has been done this summer, and any person who has been making use of the privileges of the grounds is requested to pay in his dollar, without a personal request from any of the present members.