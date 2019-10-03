The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Sept. 29, 1919.
Monday, September 29, 1919
Saturday And Sunday Great Days For Nutting
Saturday and Sunday were great days for hunting chestnuts in this section of the country and almost everyone who had any means of getting to the woods was out on one of the days. It was ascertained, however, that it is just a little too early for the best results, the burrs not yet being opened to any extent. There are very few nuts to be gathered off the ground and those people who did get any procured them by knocking down the burrs and then opening them. It is a slow process and one that is not altogether the most pleasant in the world, as the burrs are very jaggy.
Those who went out, however, found that the chestnuts are plentiful, and it is certain that after they open there will be a rich harvest. It is also found that many farmers have placarded their chestnut groves with trespass signs, and one has to be careful or he will get chased off, perhaps arrested.
Not a large number of chestnuts have yet come into the markets and those that have are held at a high price.
Tuesday, September 30, 1919
Supervisors Responsible For Rough Highways
The jury returned a verdict of guilty in the case against Messrs. Garman, Young and Tharston, supervisors of Jordon township on Saturday evening last. In this case the Supervisors were proceeded against criminally for maintaining a nuisance in the condition of the road into McCartney, from Knox township. It was the first case of the kind tried in the Clearfield county courts and the verdict of the jury means that no longer shall the township supervisors run road affairs in their township like the Kaiser of Germany used to handle things in his former dominions.
We are not familiar with the situation in Jordan, so must take the jury’s verdict in that case but we are personally acquainted with several sections where the supervisors should not only be convicted but sent to jail as well for the kind of roads they are allowing to exist in their bailiwicks without making any effort to remedy or repair them.
The Jordan township case grew out of the breaking of a spring on an automobile owned by Eli Bloom of Knox township, when the machine dropped into a hole in the road near McCartney. A civil suit for damage will no doubt be instituted against the township.
New Cemeteries Dedicated For Burial Of Dead
The ceremony as described in the Bible and carried on down through the ages was carried out by the officiating Rabbis and was interesting to the large number present. One of the interesting features was the burying of old Bibles. Jewish Bibles are never discarded but are retained by the families and at some time are buried in the ground selected for a Jewish graveyard.
Aside from the Jewish cemetery at Cloe, the plot dedicated yesterday is the only one in this vicinity and will serve a large neighborhood in the future. The ground dedicated covers one acre and is very nicely situated. It is the intention of the Jewish residents to beautify the ground in every manner possible.
At about the same time the Polish residents of DuBois also dedicated a section of ground to the future use of their deceased relatives and friends. This land is situated on Iselin heights and is on a fine eminence. There was a large representation of the Polish people present for the ceremonies of dedication, which were conducted by Father Pavalowski, assisted by several visiting priests.
Thursday, October 2, 1919
Trailer Company Projected
Some time ago the Courier mentioned the fact that in all probability steps would be taken for the manufacture of what is known as the Moore trailer. As it is quite generally known, this trailer is a convenience that has been invented and manufactured by N. R. Moore, who has evolved something that is looked upon as a good commercial proposition. The trailer is a contrivance that is fastened to the rear of an automobile and enables tourists to camp out along the road and have all of the conveniences of a modern up-to-date hotel. One trailer that was built by Mr. Moore was used by him, Mrs. Moore and Mr. and Mrs. E. W. Webster in an extended tour from New Orleans to Hot Springs and lived up to everything that was claimed for it. Since that time Mr. Moore has constructed another trailer, one that has included in it many new points of convenience that came about as the result of actual use in travel. This trailer was recently completed, and yesterday was taken to the Chevrolet garage on South Brady street where it is to be placed on exhibition. Later it is expected that actual demonstrations of it will be given so that everyone can see just what conveniences it affords and how quickly one can establish a camp when on a trip.
Phil E. Griesemer has become interested in the proposition and it is very likely that within a short time he will put on a stock selling campaign with the main idea of selling sufficient stock in DuBois to go ahead and organize a company for the manufacture of the trailer. Negotiations have been opened up for the securing of a plant and no time will be wasted in forming a company, if the proper interest is shown.
It is believed by everyone who has investigated the trailer that it presents great commercial possibilities and that they would find ready sale throughout the country. It is believed that hundreds of automobilists who desire to take either long or short trips would not hesitate to purchase one of these trailers, as it places at the disposal of the tourists an easy and inexpensive method of travel across the country.
Large Crowds Attended Game At Courier Office
There was an unusually large crowd of “dyed in the wool rooters” who attended the worlds series game yesterday in front of the Courier. And although it was not quite so good as being in the park and hearing the old hemlock crash against the horsehide, nevertheless, it was most enjoyable, as the plays were given just as they took place in the Redland Park.
The results of yesterday’s game were not altogether cheering to the DuBois rooters, as Chicago seems to be the heavy favorite for some reason. Most of the local money that is bet has gone on Chicago. Not much of it is posted in DuBois, but it is stated that Rossiter enthusiasts, who fancy Cincinnati, have taken liberal installments of this kale.
It is expected that there will be a larger number in attendance at the ball game today, as many people were not aware they could “attend” the game in this manner.
Relatives Wanted
The Courier has received a letter from Samuel Shaffer at Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, stating that he would like to hear from some of his relatives in this section if there are any living.
Mr. Shaffer writes that he left Pennsylvania in 1854 and landed in Illinois. In the next August he went to Wisconsin and has been living there ever since. His father’s name was Leonard Shaffer and his mother’s maiden name was Annie Black.
Letter was signed Samuel Shaffer, Chippewa Falls, R. R. No. 5.