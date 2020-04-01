The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of March 8, 1920.
q q q
Monday, March 8, 1920Sunday Fires Have Losses Amounting To Nearly $20,000
Within a few hours of each other two disastrous fires occurred in DuBois yesterday, one at 11:15 o’clock in the morning and the other at 6:15 o’clock in the evening. The origin of neither fire is definitely known. The first fire partially destroyed the bakery of William Pistner on South Franklin street, and the second one destroyed a barn and two dwellings belonging to John Schrecongost on South Jared street. A strong wind was blowing during the progress of the fires and it was only by the utmost endeavors that the firemen held the loss to the estimated figures. The firemen fought against disadvantages in both instances, water plugs being frozen, and their efforts are to be commended.
The large bakery of William Pistner was discovered to be on fire at 11:15 o’clock yesterday morning and before the flames were extinguished damage to the extent of $6,000 was inflicted. Fortunately for Mr. Pistner the stock of flour that he had in the bakery had been worked down to a low figure or the fire loss would have been much greater.
Miss Seena Peterson, of the Forte Worth hotel, noticed that one horse had been overlooked in the Schrecongost barn. She did not call anybody’s attention to it but ran into the burning building and brought out the animal.
There was constant danger from falling wires during the progress of the Jared street fire, but fortunately none of them came down. There are no high-tension wires on this street.
During the progress of the Jared street fire the power was shut off, so that no light was available to any part of the city.
No one can be very careful in carrying out furniture it seems. Two men were carrying out a china closet. They had gotten the closet out of the building and almost across the street without upsetting the dishes, but just as one of the men went to step up on the curb of the opposite side, he stumbled. Practically all of the expensive china crashed to the frozen ground.
It is quite evident that the city must soon invest in some more hose. Some of the hose on duty Sunday evening leaked like a sieve, while two sections of it bursted, handicapping the firemen.
The frozen water plug at the corner of Jared and Long avenue was a very discouraging feature of the Sunday evening fire. The hose had been laid and the nozzlemen were yelling for water, but not a drop could be secured. In the meantime the flames were making great headway.
Wednesday, March 10, 1920Many Homes Forced To Carry Water As Pipes Are Frozen
It may not be any consolation to those who are unable to get water these days, but it is a fact that no less than fifty homes in DuBois are without water as the result of their service lines being frozen. Complaints have poured into the water office for the past few days, and it is estimated that the number of service lines frozen will reach at least one hundred. This is rather surprising since warmer weather has prevailed, but it is figured out that the thawing of the ground just below the surface has driven the frost deeper, so that the service lines have been caught.
The water department is endeavoring to thaw out the lines by using steam, but this is a slow process and it is probable that summer warmth will thaw some of the lines before the rounds can be made with this apparatus. It has been suggested that council secure the services of the electrical thaw, an apparatus that was rigged up by the local electric company on a number of occasions when service lines were frozen. It takes a little time to make the proper connections for the juice, but after the current is turned on the water pipes are opened in record speed. It is stated that the electric company does not want to enter into this business because of the expense involved but in view of the large number of families deprived of water at the present time it is believed that council should make arrangements for the use of the thawer if at all possible.
Unless the thawer is rigged up and put to work it is certain that many families are going to be compelled to carry water from the neighbors for some little time, as the ice-clogged pipes will remain frozen long after warm weather prevails.
Thursday, March 11, 1920“Off To Havana” Is Cry Of “Hicks” Of Forest County
Warren, Pa., March 10 – “Off to Havana,” is the cry of lumberjacks coming out of the woods of Warren and Forest counties after spending the winter among the trees. Never in history have the lumberjacks made so much money; never have wages been so high; never have the men been so opulent.
The good old days when the woodsmen came forth in the spring burdened with cash and looking for excitement are gone. Sheffield, which formerly caught thousands of dollars of the lumberjacks as they emerged to buy clothes, whiskey and “raise cain generally,” this year is passed by.
Never have there been such scenes in Endeavor, where the men are paid off in the office of the Wheeler and Dusenberry Lumber company. The men are met by the bookkeeper. Here also is a supply of income tax blanks for most of the men have to pay an income tax. The aid of the company’s bookkeepers is enlisted to fill out the blanks. Most of the Italians and Swedes employed in the woods pull out their notebooks and, in a minute, can give the bookkeeper figures on what they have earned and what they have spent, all necessary in the preparation of the tax blanks.
But the Americans! They are helpless. None have any idea of what they have earned or spent or how or where they spent it. But finally, all are adjusted. There have been some heavy taxes paid and some have been indebted to Uncle Sam for over one cent; two, three or four cents. All had to pay some taxes.
In lieu of the good old days when the lumberjack’s fun was close at hand, the men are now coming out of the woods hard as nails and possessed of an intensive thirst. With checks running between $600 and $1200 in their hands, they want to go somewhere and do something.
Imagine the surprise of the bosses when, after being paid, a score or more of the men produced timetables, steamship sailing dates and calmly set to work figuring out how to get to Havana.
Seeking Financial Aid For Bon Air Sanitarium
O. H. Miller, of Bradford is in DuBois at the present time in the interests of the Bon Air sanitarium, situated near the city. Each year there are quite a number of people in this vicinity who contributed to the support and upkeep of this highly meritorious institution, and Mr. Miller will call on them while he is in the city as well as endeavor to get others to interest themselves.
Bon Air at the present time is accommodating 47 patients and is filled to its capacity. It is aiming to build a new infirmary at a cost of $100,000 to $125,000. This must be done as the institution is forced to turn away people every day. Since the fire at the institution the hall of healing has been rebuilt, a new X-ray machine has been purchased, a new Alpine lamp installed, a new home for nurses is under roof. A brick building to be used for the X-ray machine, the Alpine lamp and for offices has also been erected.
The Bon Air accommodated a large number of soldiers of the late war, these veterans being treated without cost.
As is well known, tuberculosis is very prevalent and any institution that aims to prevent it is worthy of the utmost encouragement.