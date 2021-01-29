The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Carol Laughlin. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Jan. 24, 1921.
Monday, January 24, 1921
Elk County School Building Destroyed By Fire
The school building at Sackett, Elk county taught by Miss Gladys Woodward, took fire from an overheated stove, an extra amount of gas coming on during the night, and burned to the ground Monday night.
The building was rebuilt two years ago and was one of the most modern single room school buildings in Elk county, being equipped with inside toilets and everything complete. It was equipped with a free school library, fine pictures, an organ and a victrola.
It was used as a Sunday School room as well as a school house. The loss is upward of $3,000, insurance $2,200.
Arrangements are being made to conduct the school in a hall at that place until next summer when the building will be replaced.
Some Places Wet As Ocean, Kramer Admits
Back at his desk from a personal inspection of a number of brewery centers, John F. Kramer, chief enforcement officer, admitted that he found some places as wet as the Atlantic Ocean.
Pennsylvania breweries were visited and inspected and some of these may be closed permanently, Kramer said. Others whose permits were suspended may be permitted to reopen only under rigid inspection. The fates of a dozen breweries are now in Kramer’s hands. In a number of cites visited, Kramer said he found beer containing far more than the legal one-half of 1 per cent. This was being sold openly and for reasonable prices.
Tuesday, January 25, 1921
New Gymnasium Is Now Open For The Use Of The Public
The new K. of C. gymnasium, which was recently built, has now been thoroughly equipped and is open for business. It was used Monday for the first time and over 100 youngsters were on hand to break in the apparatus of the gym and to enjoy the privileges of a fine swim in the pool. The gymnasium is complete in every respect and just as soon as the proper man is located he will be installed as athletic director. In the meantime, classes will be carried on and every facility afforded for the upbuilding of brawn and muscle. Every effort has been made to place the gymnasium in condition for proper recreation on the part of old and young and a large outlay of money has been entailed. The gymnasium and its facilities for physical development are open to everyone in the vicinity, male or female, and of every denomination on the payment of the prescribed fee.
The schedule has been completed and provides two days during each week for the lady members. They will have possession of the gymnasium and swimming pool on Tuesday and Thursday of each week, at which time they will be given opportunity to participate in classwork in the gym and also taking swimming lessons. The pool is a new one, built along the latest plans, and is rated as one of the best in Western Pennsylvania.
A drive is being made for members and a large number have already been signed up.
Wednesday, January 26, 1921
Historic Tree In Union Township Is Cut Down
One of the strangest tales heard recently was that concerning an ancient tree that stood along the watering trough near the Simon B. Welty, Esq. home in Rockton. The ‘squire in the early seventies, was out driving his spirited horse, and for a whip had a branch broken from a willow tree. When he arrived home he placed the willow branch in the ground, where it took root and grew. It developed into a fine tree and for years it furnished abundant shade over the watering trough at that place. This old tree furnished shade for many a man and beast during the years that it stood there. It grew into a giant tree, and only recently it showed signs of decay, becoming such that Supervisor Grant Kirk decided to chop it down. This was done during the past week, and the tree that developed from a branch carelessly struck into the ground in only a memory.
Eleanora Man Dies Result Of Drinking “Jakey”
A victim of alcoholic poisoning, Mike Dunack, a well-known resident of Eleanora, died at 10:30 o’clock last night at the home of a friend. That particular brand of chain lightning known as “White Mule” highly popular since the legitimate sale of liquor was dispensed with in the United States, is said to have caused his death.
Dunack is said to have been drinking for several days. Sunday night he left his boarding place in company with friends to visit with neighbors. While there he consumed a considerable quantity of ‘White Mule” from a quart bottle and fell from his chair. He is said to have consumed the remainder of the quart while lying on the floor. When it became apparent that his condition was critical, Dr. N. C. Mills was summoned. Dunack was still alive when Dr. Mills arrived but he died only a few moments later.
The deceased, who was about 45 years of age, has a wife and family in Europe.
A cutting affray purported to have been brought about by “white mule” is likewise reported from Eleanora. A foreign-born resident of that place is said to have consumed a considerable amount and to have gone home in an abusive frame of mine. As he tried to abuse his wife it is reported that she went after him with a butcher knife and slashed him across the wrist, cutting a vein from which he bled profusely.
Friday, January 28, 1921
Maple Avenue Tea Proves To Be A Distinct Success
A large crowd attended the Maple Avenue Hospital tea yesterday afternoon, given at the home of Mrs. Bert C. Skinner, of East Washington Avenue. This was the first of a series of teas to be given by the Auxiliary, and they are sure to extremely popular. The hostesses, Mrs. Skinner and Mrs. W. C. Pentz did everything to make the affair a success and provided their guests with excellent entertainment.
The afternoon was spent in playing cards and sewing carpet rags. The following committee was appointed by the president to serve on the “Carpet Rag Committee.” Any person having any old rags that would be suitable to be made into rugs should take them to any one of the following committee members and then they will take them to the next meeting where the ladies will sew them: Mrs. Jacox, Chairman, Mrs. H. A. Moore, Mrs. C. F. Butler, Mrs. W. C. Baum, Mrs. N. R. Moore, Mrs. B. C. Skinner, Mrs. Stricker, Mrs. James Schoch, Mrs. R. A. Hoover, Mrs. William Cannon, Mrs. George Beckwith, Mrs. Payne, Mrs. James Gratton, Mrs. C. F. Frey, Mrs. E. W. Gray, Mrs. Samuel Bond. Mrs. B. M. Martin, Mrs. E. E. Hauck, Mrs. Boose and Mrs. W. C. Pentz.
Saturday, January 29, 1921
City Of DuBois Is Remarkably Free Of Disease
Although this is a time of the year when ordinarily there is quite a large amount of contagious diseases, especially among the younger people, the city of DuBois is remarkably free. Several of the towns of this vicinity, it is noticed, are having measles, diphtheria and scarlet fever, but DuBois is not bothered to any extent by any of these diseases. There are one or two cases of contagious diseases on the books at the present time, but nothing that need scare anyone, the cases being quite well separated. As a matter of fact, it is stated that not more than five quarantine cards are up all over the city.
This is a remarkable record, especially for this time of the year, and the city is fortunate in this respect. It is customary for a city of this size to have at least fifteen or twenty quarantine cards up most of the time and to have less than a half dozen is a matter for congratulation.