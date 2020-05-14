The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of April 12, 1920.
LOOKING BACK
Monday, April 12, 1920
Motion Pictures Of DuBois To Be Taken By Pittsburghers
Motion pictures of DuBois, including scenes in the business and residential sections of the city, will be made during the visit here of the Trade Extension Committee, of the Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, next month. Two reels will be made up from views taken in each of the 16 cities and towns in the itinerary and following the trip the reels will be exhibited in the local “movie” theatres. These exhibitions will be made with the compliments of the Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce.
The camera operator of the Industrial and Domestic Film Company will travel in advance of the special train and will “take” the scenes attending the arrival and reception of the visitors. While in town he will make a particular effort to include as many familiar faces of the local townspeople as possible in his pictures. He will make street scenes, views of prominent buildings, large stores, churches, residences, etc.
“We keep these reels for permanent records of our trips,” said Sam F. Sipe, chairman of publicity of the Trade Extension Committee. “It is a pleasure to send the pictures on a tour of the towns after our journey and the scenes on the screen recall pleasant memories. The films are then placed in the motion picture library of the Chamber of Commerce. Many years from now the folks in the surrounding cities and towns, as well as ourselves will have pleasure in looking backward to enjoy once more these joyful days of the Golden Rule in trade.”
So great is the demand for space on the train that an additional car has been added. There are no retailers in the party, the Trade Extension party being composed entirely of manufacturers, importers, bankers, large wholesalers and jobbers and professional men.
William Pistner Ready To Resume Bakery Business
After an interruption of over one month, due to a fire that practically destroyed his bakery, William Pistner, of South Franklin street, is once more ready for business and expects to be turning out bread this morning. Mr. Pistner took advantage of the damage done by the fire to have his entire factory done over and it is now one of the most complete bakeshops in Western Pennsylvania. The capacity of the plant has been greatly increased so that now Mr. Pistner is enabled to turn out four times as much bread as previously.
The upper floor of the bakery is being remodeled and will be a cake and dough department after the work is completed.
Savage Attack On Warden
State Game Protectors W. C. Kelly of DuBois, and W. J. Davis, of Clearfield, had a strenuous mix-up with a somewhat demented Italian resident of Morris township, down near Morrisdale Friday afternoon. For some time past complaint has been coming to the Game Protectors regarding the actions of Tony Chirilla, who makes his home with his brother, Mike Chirilla, in a small house near the village of Morrisdale. Both Chirillas are un-naturalized aliens and neighbors had been reporting considerable shooting about the Chirialla’s home. The law forbids aliens to own firearms and the Game Protectors were asked to make a search of the premises and confiscate any guns that might be found.
Armed with a search warrant the officers went to the home. Mike Chirilla was absent at the time, but Tony was found on the premises. The warrant was read to him and telling Davis to keep his eye on the man Kelly proceeded to search the house. As he turned to examine a cupboard, Chirilla seized two large butcher knives off a convenient table and made a lunge at him, striking the officer in the back. Davis jumped and seized Chirilla and the now frenzied man turned upon him like a tiger and slashed at him with a knife in either hand. He lunged one of the knives into Davis’ stomach, and only the fact that the point of the knife was quite dull, saved him from a serious wound.
Chirilla continued to strike and slash like a wild man and cut the Game Protector in several places about the legs and finally succeeded in stabbing him quite severely in the back.
Realizing the man was insane and not wishing to kill him, the officers refrained from shooting, but in the scuffle Davis’ gun dropped to the floor and quick as a cat Chirilla seized the weapon. Davis reeled out of the door into the yard and Chirilla then turned his attention to Kelly, who had been endeavoring to protect his fellow officer. Grappling with Chirilla, who had dropped the knives when he got the gun, Kelly threw him to the floor and in an effort to frighten him into submission, fired a shot into the floor alongside his head. The noise of the shot simply aroused the demented man to greater fury and with almost superhuman strength he succeeded in getting loose from Kelly and running out of the house, crossed the fields to a piece of woods nearby.
Kelly then went to the assistance of Davis who he found in the yard bleeding copiously from his wounds. He took the injured man to the office of Dr. Ginger and while the doctor was giving Davis first aid, Kelly borrowed a Winchester and went back after his man. He trailed him into the woods and was just in time to see Chirilla slip into the house of a neighbor. Kelly went to the front door and demanded entrance. While he was parleying with a member of the household, Chirilla slipped out the back door but was captured by Kelly before he could make it to the brush.
Mike Chirilla arrived home after his brother had left the house and he got cagy enough to warrant the officers placing him under arrest. It is alleged he caused all the trouble by shooting at a boy of the neighborhood several days ago. A search of the premises failed to locate any gun belonging to the Chirilla’s but Davis’ gun was found at the bottom of a trunk in a room away from where the scuffle which resulted in Davis’ wounds, occurred.
A detail of State Police arrived on the scene from Philipsburg about this time and the two Chirillas were loaded into an automobile and taken to Philipsburg, from whence they were brought to Clearfield jail last evening.
Tony Chirilla is alleged to have been mixed up in a murder at Morrisdale several years ago. As the result of threats he made against people of the community Tony was arrested and brought to jail here. A commission in lunacy was appointed to examine him and he was declared to be insane. He was sent by the court to the Warren Asylum for the Insane about September 15, 1916, and, was discharged from that institution, for some reason or another, on October 25, 1916.
Tony was given a hearing before ‘Squire Bain Saturday morning and remanded to jail for further investigation.
Tuesday, April 13, 1920
Concoctions Of Home Brew Are Dangerous
The tragic death of one person at Carnwath, this county, as the result of drinking home concoctions of booze and the reported death of another at Henderson from the same cause should serve as a warning to those who are indulging in this style of booze. It is alleged that there are some local “stills” in operation in this vicinity, but the authorities state they have no knowledge of them. It is a dangerous business in which to engage, as it is difficult to state when a government operative will drop in for a quiet investigation.
There have been no deaths in DuBois from wood alcohol or other causes of this nature for some little time, and the sudden death at Carnwath yesterday morning should cause everyone indulging in “home stuff” to stop, look and listen.