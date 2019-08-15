The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Aug. 5, 1919.
Tuesday, August 12, 1919Will Take Several Weeks To Complete Sabula Tunnel Work
It is estimated that it will take from three to four weeks to complete the reconstruction of the Sabula tunnel, made necessary by the wreck that occurred there last May. It will be remembered at that time an eastbound train wrecked in the eastern end of the tunnel and that a fire followed. The fire was so intense that it caused a portion of the tunnel to cave in, completely closing up the hole. It was believed at the time that the tunnel could be placed in shape for traffic within 90 days, but such is not the case, and it is probable that another thirty days will elapse before the tunnel is pronounced in shape for use. Since the date of the accident the Pennsylvania trains have been using the B. & S. tracks between DuBois and Driftwood.
The wreck in the tunnel was the most costly ever experienced by the Low Grade division of the Pennsylvania. An estimate given out several days after the wreck by the superintendent placed the loss at $250,000, but it is believed that it has cost considerably more to place the tunnel in shape for traffic than was first estimated. It has cost a large sum of money to pay the wheelage on the B. & S. road for the length of time that it has been used, although such an item probably does not cut much of a figure when all railroads are under government control.
Great Improvement Program Pushed Along By Army Of Workers
Unless one takes an afternoon off and goes around to the various contracts that are now underway in the city of DuBois, he does not have much of an idea of the big improvement program that is being carried on in DuBois this summer. Of course, a considerable amount of the work has been done, but some of the largest contracts are being carried on at this time. The largest contract is that of the Boulevard improvement, which includes the reinforced concrete bridge over Sandy creek. Work on both the Boulevard and the bridge is being carried on at the present time and is being rushed along as rapidly as possible. A small army of men is being employed. The city has a crew of men working steadily to get the highway in shape for the asphalting. Contactor John Minns has a good-sized crew at work in filling in for the sidewalk that is to be constructed along the eastern side of the Boulevard, while the trolley company has a force engaged in relaying and ballasting their tracks, which were moved over to where the old sidewalk ran. At the southern end of the highway, the Farris Engineering company has a crew of men engaged in constructing the new bridge. This activity will soon be augmented by a crew of men engaged in the laying of asphalt. There is no doubt but that the combined crews will finish up all of the work within sixty days at the outside.
Of course, it is not expected that the Boulevard will be put in shape originally planned for at once. It will take several years to work out all of the various improvements that are projected, but every effort will be made to do as much of the work as possible this year.
Aside from the activities on this job, the various contactors are moving along in good shape. John Minns has a good-sized crew of men engaged at the present time in removing several feet of a grade on the East Washington avenue hill. He is ripping the earth away in fast shape and using it as a fill along the boulevard. Just as soon as he finishes this grading, he will resume the curbing.
On Highland street the DuBois Construction company has a crew of men engaged in concreting.
Johnson & Kearns is hurrying along the Second avenue contract and it is estimated that it will be done within three weeks.
Wednesday, August 13, 1919Prothero, Bailey & Goodwin To Go Out Of Business
Readers of the Courier will see by a page advertisement appearing in this issue that the well- known firm of Prothero, Bailey and Goodwin is going out of business and will offer their high class stock of merchandise at greatly reduced prices. It will be somewhat of a surprise to learn that this successful firm has decided to go out of business, but each member has other plans for the future and expects to take up other lines just as soon as the store stock is sold. The store has been in operation for the past eleven years and is considered one of the very successful merchandising establishments of the city. Each member of the firm is comparatively young and aggressive and has worked energetically in building up the business of the firm.
The store carries an unusually fine stock of everything in the hardware line and is particularly strong in stoves and paints. Just at the present time the store is well stocked, and the public is going to be offered some excellent bargains. It is an unheard of chance to buy hardware supplies, stoves and paints at big reductions.
Thursday, August 14, 1919
Robbers Go After $55,000
A Buffalo and Susquehanna pay train, leaving DuBois yesterday morning, carrying $55,000 in currency from a DuBois bank to the mines at Sagamore, was derailed near McCarmick, between Juneau and Plumville with the evident purpose of robbing the pay car.
Fortunately, the wreck was not successful, for while the engine and the two cars of the train left the tracks, they were not carried over the bank into the creek as had been the evident design of the perpetrators. The fish plates had been removed from the rails, the spikes pulled out, and the rails headed toward the river. The train, when it left the rails, stopped just on the bank, before taking the plunge into the river. Following the wreck, two men were seen to getting into an automobile, but they were too far away to be apprehended.
The only casualty was that of Terry Dolby, fireman from DuBois, who was only slightly injured, and was able to continue the trip, returning to DuBois last evening. Herbert Dungey, of this city, was in charge of the pay car.
The money was taken on to Sagamore, and detectives were at once placed on the job, but no trace was found of the train wreckers last night.
Young Man Went Walking Dressed In Airy Custom
The other evening a young man who was going home about 10 o’clock on West Washington avenue was much surprised to see walking ahead of him another young man, who was clad only in a bright green dressing sacque. Going up to the lightly clad walker, the young man touched him on the shoulder and about to ask what the joke was. But the stroller turned suddenly and started to streak down the street. Investigation disclosed the fact that the young man had gotten out of bed, put on the dressing sacque and while still asleep made his way out of the house and started up town. Fortunately, he was aroused from his slumbers before getting too far away from home. Tim Hetrick says that is the only time he ever wore a bright green dressing sacque.