The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of June 30, 1919.
Monday, June 30, 1919
Fireworks Not To Be Permitted On Sale This Year
The following letter has been sent out by Howard E. Butz, state fire marshal, in regard to the effort being made to curb or eliminate altogether the use of fireworks. Acting on this suggestion, Mayor A. J. Haag has refused to permit the sale of fireworks in the city. The letter follows:
Mayors and Burgesses:
We respectfully solicit your support and co-operation this year in the enforcement of such ordinances as may exist in your city or borough restricting the sale and use of fireworks and pyrotechnic displays, or to formulate ordinances or regulations of this character if such are not in effect.
We are fully mindful of the fact that the Fourth of July is a day inspiring to the hearts of all Americans, greater this year than ever before, but we are also equally cognizant of the unfortunate fatalities and destruction that have been so appalling in previous year.
The loss in 1918 occasioned by fireworks was several hundred thousand dollars, with many persons killed or maimed. In view of such destruction and casualties, it is the duty of citizens, individually and collectively, to observe the Fourth of July or any period of patriotic occasions in a safe and sane manner in order to reduce and eliminate entirely the menace and dangers prevailing in firework celebrations. Neither can we overlook the serious overt acts occurring in this country, the course of which might be furthered by evilly disposed persons taking advantage of such occasions. Where sentiment favors a noisy Fourth of July we would suggest the substitution of a community display under municipal control. The indiscriminate sale and use of fireworks bodes no good. Use your best efforts to have them eliminated.
We will appreciate your active support in this most necessary and protective measure and shall be glad to have your views on the matter.
Wednesday, July 2, 1919
DuBois Post No. 17 American Legion Is Gaining Strength
DuBois Post No. 17, American Legion, held a largely attended meeting last evening at which time a large number of those men who joined the Post on the 18th of June were present. During the membership campaign nearly 150 names were added to the list. The campaign for members is still under way however, and the local post wants to make the DuBois organization one of the strongest in the state.
A check was received last evening and turned over to the Legion by Mr. McCreight of the 18th of June Finance Committee, in the amount of one hundred dollars. This donation was made by Mr. J. J. Boyle. The fund for the 18th of June was oversubscribed, so Mr. Boyle directed that $100 from his donation of $250 be turned over to the Legion. Mr. Boyle was given a unanimous vote of thanks.
Definite instructions have not as yet been received from the State Employment office by the Post officer, appointed last meeting, regarding his work, but it is understood that instructions will be received very shortly regarding procedures to be taken for providing every service man with employment, the kind of employment for which he is best fitted. A large number of prominent men of the state, who were in the service during the progress of the war, are studying the employment question, and in their capacity as employers, it is probable that they will make places for many of the service men.
The insurance and allotment officer is also awaiting instructions regarding his duties. Backed by an organization of strength, many of the matters which the government has sadly mishandled, insurances and allotments in individual cases, will be straightened out.
There are still many service men in the city who have not yet joined but the Membership Committee is going to promote a vigorous campaign and get every member in the organization.
Friday, July 4, 1919
No Celebration in DuBois For July Fourth
For the first time in the history of the country a Fourth of July will be observed under “dry” conditions, and it will be rather interesting to note just how it will work out. The Fourth is generally a day when a person inclined to celebrate by way of drinking does so in a manner that makes him hilarious. This year there will be very little opportunity for doing this, and the celebration will probably be of a quieter nature than usual.
Locally there will be no celebration of any kind. The big time on the 18th was sufficient to last for some time, so that the national birthday will pass unobserved, except for a large number of private outings and picnics to be held at various places.
It is probable that DuBois will furnish large crowds to the various towns that are celebrating. Practically all of the surrounding towns are holding some sort of a celebration. Clearfield is staging a big Welcome Home to the service men of the county and expects to entertain a large crowd of visitors. A program that will continue from morning until late at night has been staged. Tyler is staging a big time and it is stated that the town has been decked out in a manner that is way beyond anything ever attempted there. Sykesville is giving a Welcome Home to the service men while Dagus Mines is going to make the eagle scream by holding a monster celebration.
Locally, as stated, there is nothing doing, but the day will be observed as a holiday, all industries closing down and practically all stores closed for the day. It will be just a day devoted to quiet enjoyment and visiting. It is probably that the automobile population will hit the road early and not return until late at night.
How Neighboring Towns Observe New Dry Laws
Ridgway bars are closed tight and they will remain so unless allowed by law to open. Ridgway dealers have observed that in various parts of the country some of the bars are open selling beer. One man said today: “The Ridgway dealers will comply with the law and will stay closed unless allowed to reopen. We will not take a chance.”
They will keep the law to the very letter. Despite the war time prohibition act, Atlantic City was as wet as the ocean that breaks upon its sand. Virtually every saloon at the famous resort was open as usual and dispensing liquor refreshments. Whiskey, gin and any other liquor called for was handed out.
Corry, July 2 – After declaring they would remain open in spite of the law and declaring wartime prohibition a joke, Corry saloon keepers, without exception, remained closed Tuesday.
Their bars were not even open for the sale of soft drinks and near beers. It is said that a meeting of the saloon men will be held in the near future at which time a course of action will be determined upon. But for the present, Corry bars have nothing for sale.
Kane, July 3 – All bars were open here for the sale of soft drinks and near beers, but the hard stuff disappeared with the last hour of June.
A wagon load of soft drinks came in from Johnsonburg early Tuesday morning to aid in stocking up bars with this brand of wet goods.
Erie, July 3 – A large number of saloons and hotel bars sold 2 3/4 per cent beer in addition to soft drinks.
Practically all of them were closed during the morning hours but after seeking legal advice many of them opened at noon.
The bar at the Hotel Lawrence was not open Tuesday but was open today for the sale of the 2 ¾ per cent beer and soft drinks.
The Reed House was open today. Clubs and lodges are also adhering to the near beer.
Prior to July 1, a large number of saloon men stated they would continue the sale of whiskey and other intoxicants, but apparently changed their mind at the last moment.