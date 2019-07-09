The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of July 7, 1919.
Monday, July 7, 1919
Fight Fans Given Rapid Fire Service Friday Afternoon
The Courier gave an unusually fast running account of the fight at Toledo on Friday afternoon. Owing to the great confusion that existed at the end of the first round, details were somewhat scuffled, but when the final round came, the news was given to the crowd within a few minutes after it happened. In fact, the service was ahead of the game at one time, announcing that Willard had been knocked out in the first round. The flash proved to be incorrect, but the service could hardly be blamed, as the thousands at the ringside believed this to be true.
As an instance of how fast the service was, the entrance of Dempsey into the ring was made by megaphone in front of the Courier office one minute after the challenger had climbed through the ropes.
Announcer Larry Melkie, a great Dempsey man, almost jumped out the window when the first flash came that Dempsey was the winner. The correction came before the crowd had ceased cheering and they remained until the finish. It was apparent, however, that it was only a matter of a few rounds until Dempsey would be acclaimed the winner.
There was a large crowd gathered, but the intense heat kept hundreds at home, and the Courier was besieged by hundreds of telephone calls.
DuBois Bands Make Hit With People Of County Seat
The DuBois bands, B., R. & P. and Boys Brigade, made decided hits in Clearfield, the first named when they played for the Fourth of July parade, and the Boys Brigade when they stopped off and serenaded in that town enroute to Altoona. The Progress had the following to say:
Clearfield people had the pleasure of listening to two fine bands yesterday. The Crescent band from Curwensville, one of the very best musical organizations in this section, and already familiar to and a favorite with Clearfield audiences, added to their laurels by extra fine music during the parade and at the park and were heartily applauded at all times.
The B., R. & P. shop band from DuBois, an aggregation of 45 of the best musicians in the big city, made its first appearance in Clearfield and out of deference to their initial visit were accorded the honor of leading the parade. They were dressed in the nattiest kind of white flannel uniforms and not only presented a decidedly handsome appearance but charmed all hearers with fine music. They made a great hit in Clearfield and sure will be welcome to come again and many more times.
DuBois certainly has reason to be proud of her Boys’ Brigade Band and that B., R. & P, Shops Band. They were both crackerjack musical organizations.
Tuesday, July 8, 1919
Sandy Township Has Sold Its Bonds For Vocational Building
The school board of Sandy township organized yesterday for the coming year by electing T. J. McCausland as secretary and S. C. Bond of the DuBois National Bank as treasurer. The issue of $30,000.00 bonds was sold to the DuBois National bank, that institution being the highest bidder. This money will be applied towards the completion of the new high school building now in the course of construction.
The corps of instructors was filled by the election of Prof. W. E. Tobias as supervising principal, and Miss Lane, of this year’s class of Bucknell College, as assistant principal.
Miss Lane comes highly recommended and she will, in all probability, be the first teacher to take charge of the work in Domestic Science in the Vocational course, which will be part of the work to be done in the new building beginning about the first of this year.
The construction work on the new vocational high school being erected by Sandy township on the Wilson Terrace is proceeding quite rapidly and it is fully expected that the building will be ready for use by the first of the year. As has been stated, this will be a fully equipped and modern vocational school, where it is aimed to teach all of the practical subjects to the boys and girls of that section. There has been an insistent demand for an institution of this nature and it is certain that it will be highly appreciated by the students.
Improvements Being Made At Narrows Creek
A number of people have working for the past several weeks in making improvements at Narrows Creek. The spring has been put in first class shape, and a dam is now being constructed on the left hand side of the road. This dam will be within easy access of the campers along the stream and is expected to be one of the real attractions of this place. As many people as possible are invited to go to Narrows Creek this evening and assist in the work, as it is planned to get two teams on the job tomorrow. It is necessary to do quite a large amount of preliminary work.
It is expected that after all of the improvements are made that Narrows Creek will be one of the most inviting places in this section of the country. Many people have already made plans to erect camps there this summer.
Thursday, July 10, 1919
Mail Plane Forced To Descend On New DuBois Aerial Field
The utility of an aerial landing field in DuBois was fully demonstrated yesterday morning when a heavy Curtis machine, equipped with a Liberty motor, landed on the local field. It is one of the machines used in the carrying of United States mail and was headed west at the time. The pilot discovered that he was having engine trouble and after going about one mile west of the city, decided that it would be necessary for him to land, and having previously noted the markings of the field above the fairgrounds, made for it with all possible speed. The heavy machine made a fine landing, coming down with a smoothness that was very pleasing to the pilot. Usually forced landings are attended with damage to the machine and possible injury to the pilot. This was demonstrated in the case of the flyer who was forced to descend in the Clearfield fairgrounds Fourth of July evening. In that forced descent the machine was put out of commission. Not only was no damage sustained to the mail plane, but it was able to proceed on its journey with a half hour after landing.
At first It was believed that the machine was one of the big planes to be sent out to take aerial photographs of the field and city. But those in charge of this expedition stated that ample warning would be given so that the field could be more plainly indicated. But it would seem that the markings placed on the 18th of June are still plainly visible to the aviators.
As soon as the plane was seen making for the field for the purpose of landing a Courier man who was near the Iron Works at the time, stopped there with a machine and took over four mechanics in case of their being needed. The trouble was found to be trifling and was remedied by the use of a bucket of water. While local men held the big machine the pilot tried out his engines and finding everything going satisfactory, he took to the air and after circling several times in order to gain height struck out towards the west.