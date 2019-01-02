The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Dec. 30, 1918.
Monday, December 30, 1918
Big Decrease Is Shown In Marriages
The gladsome yuletide season has the same effect upon the young man’s fancy as the storied springtime, and as a result thereof, his thoughts around the Christmas season also turn to thoughts of love. In accordance with this psychological condition the marriage license record for December generally keeps pace with the figures for June, the fabled “month of brides” and roses, says the Progress.
Thus far in December Register and Recorder Chase has issued thirty-five permits to wed, with two days and one-half to go.
Having a little excess time on our hands, we delved into those records for the purpose of psychological research. Our investigation discovered that for six of the December brides the wedding bells would have an old familiar sound as each had been there before at least one time previous to this fatal error. Of the grooms listed, but four had previously thrown his neck into the matrimonial noose.
Of the thirty-five brides, several acknowledged the fact that they were older than their husbands by one year to five years. The oldest bride to be was said to be 42 while the oldest husband had weathered the storms of 55 winters. The youngest man was 17 years old, while the youngest woman was just sweet 16.
Either the high cost of living or the war is responsible for a great falling off in the number of marriages in Clearfield county the past two years. During 1917 there were 805 licenses to wed issued and this was the smallest number in any one year for the ten years previous. During 1918 there were but 604 licenses issued and this falling off of 201 is causing a great deal of concern among the marriage-able and anxious young ladies of the county.
Register and Recorder Chase is looking for a big increase in this line of business “when the boys come home’, that is, of course, if the French girls don’t catch them all.
Wednesday, January 1, 1919
Letter From Ivan Hillard Disproves Report Of Death
Yesterday morning the Courier stated that C. P. Hillard had received a telegram from the war department to the effect that his son, Ivan Hillard had been officially reported as having died as the result of valvular trouble. At the same time it was stated that Mr. Hillard had received a letter dated several weeks after the supposed death. Yesterday Mr. Hillard received another letter from his son, dated December 11th, and clearly establishes the fact that the war department was wrong in its report. The letter is addressed to the young man’s mother, and it is evident that he has never learned of her death, which took place some months ago. The letter is as follows:
December 10, 1918.
Dearest Mother, Father and Brother:
Just a few lines to let you know that I have left the hospital and am feeling fine and dandy. I have been in a replacement camp just on the outskirts of Toul for about ten days now, but do not know if I will be able to get back to the company, as it is in the army of occupation and at the present time is over on German territory.
I expect to leave the camp most any time, so at present I have no permanent address. And as I have not received any mail from home since about the middle of August, I will ask you not to write until you hear from me again, and can give you some kind of an address to which you can send my mail. I have met one of the Fitzpatrick boys and Blair Dolby while in this camp.
I was in hopes that if I could get back to the company that I would be able to get in some outfit that was headed for the states, but no such luck, as I believe that I will be over in German territory within a few days, so it may be some time yet before I will get a chance to start the only trip I want to make on the water again and that is back to the good old U. S. A.
I have heard that Frank is doing duty in Paris and you may be sure that I was mighty glad to learn that he was still on top and able to do duty.
I sincerely hope that you have received my allotment money by this time. If not you should be having quite a bit coming to you by now.
Give my best regards to Mary if you happen to see her. Love to sister and her family.
Will close for this time and will write again in a few days.
Love and best wishes to all, your loving son and brother, Ivan.
Friday, January 3, 1919
Valuable Deposits Of Coal In Danger Of Being Destroyed
Unless radical steps are taken immediately there is a valuable deposit of coal, lying near Luthersburg, that will be totally destroyed because of a fire that originated there several months ago. The coal is on the Hummer farm, six miles east of Luthersburg and is said to be one of the best veins in this region. The vein is about six feet thick and is coal of the finest quality. It is operated by the Black Diamond Mining company, but is said to be owned by the Bickford company. It was first destroyed about the first of November at which time it is alleged some boys set fire to the wooden box of an air shaft. The timbers burned and fell into the air shaft, where the coal became ignited. Efforts were made at different times to put out the fire or at least control it, so that work could be continued, but at no time, it is stated, did the company go after the fire in a manner that gave promise of effectually controlling it. Local fire officials have been out to the scene several times in conference with the officials of the company and the firemen formulated plans for putting out the fire, but they were never called upon. On New Years day a steamer and several thousand feet of hose were taken to the scene, but after going over the situation as it exists today, it was not deemed practical to carry out the plans that might have succeeded earlier. The fire has spread over an area of about three acres and smoke is rolling out of the air holes in dense volumes. Also along the hillside smoke is coming up through the ground, showing that the fire has worked its way into the solid coal to a great extent. It is feared that about thirty acres of coal are doomed to be destroyed unless some means is devised for handling the situation.
Commissioner Griesemer and Chief Jones were both at the scene of the fire on New Years, but they decided that it would be impractical to pump water the necessary distance. It was planned to seal up the mine and fill it full of water, but owing to the distance from the creek, it is believed that the most practical method to follow would be to install a regular pump and lay a cast iron water pipe.
The fire has been visited by several state men and it is understood that the company has been notified that they must find means to extinguish the fire before it destroys all of the surrounding coal.
