The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Sept. 16, 1919.
Tuesday, September 16, 1919
Council Discussed Securing Of Library
A plea for a public library for DuBois, supported by a petition containing the names of more than 500 voters of the city, was presented to Council last evening by Professor George A. Law, principal of the High School. The petition requested that Council present the matter at the general election on November 4th so that the voters might have the opportunity of expressing their approval or disapproval of the necessary tax levy for the support and maintenance.
Mr. Law very ably laid before Council the necessity of such an institution in this city, as a supplement to the school system, and as an opportunity for the thousands of children and young men and women who leave school before the completion of their high school course. He stated that it will be possible to obtain a donation from the Carnegie Library Foundation for the erection of the building while it will be necessary for the city to make an appropriation for the maintenance.
The petition met with the general approval of the Council, and Mr. Pentz, with the City Clerk, were appointed to take the matter up with the Carnegie Foundation, to obtain their proposition in regard to furnishing the building, and also what appropriation on the part of the city will be necessary. It is understood that 10 per cent of the cost of the building must be appropriated by the city annually for the maintenance. This would mean an additional library tax levy of from a half to two mills.
The matter is to be taken up at once with the Carnegie Foundation, so that it will be possible to advertise the election for 30 days and hold it on November 4th with the general election. The library is an institution which has long been needed in DuBois, and it is felt that general support will be given to any plan which may be devised to establish one here. If arrangements can be made, it is probable that it will be constructed along the Boulevard, together with the new city building on the land owned there by the city.
The Fireman’s committee, appointed to consider the relative merits of the bids on the new fire apparatus to be purchased, presented a report to council recommending the purchase of two trucks from the White Company, at a price of $5,000 each. Bids from the Packard Motor Truck Company and Seagraves Company were both rejected, as the price on each of these machines exceed the amount of the appropriation. The American LaFrance bid was $9,650 for the two, but owing to the superiority of the White truck, as explained by the firemen, the recommendation favored them. A resolution was passed, authorizing the purchasing department to place the order for two new trucks of this make.
Service Men Will Be Banqueted At Central Y. M. C. A.
All plans are completed for the honorary banquet for Y. M. C. A. service men to be held this evening at 6:30 at the Central Y. M. C. A.
Invitations have gone to over one hundred and seventy-five service men, honor roll members of the Y. M. C. A. at the time they entered the service. Any such who failed to get an invitation can secure one by calling ether the Central or the Railroad Y. M. C. A.
One of the features of the occasion will be that of a souvenir program in the form of a folder containing the names on the honor rolls of both the Y. M. C. A.’s.
The following program has been arranged: Austin Blakeslee, Toast Master; music furnished by Crebs’ orchestra; invocation by Dr. J. Vernon Bell; singing of America, led by Quartette and orchestra; dinner served by the Ladies’ Auxiliary; selection by the Leslie Male Quartette; address of welcome by L. E. Weber; response by John J. Pentz; selection by the Leslie Male Quartette; a few words from Secretaries Landis and Anderson of the Y. M. C. A.’s; some experiences with the “Boys over there” by James Vinson, formerly Secretary with A. E. F.; singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” led by Quartette and orchestra.
Wednesday, September 17,1919
Carlton Theatre Opens After Improvements
The Carlton theatre opened Saturday night, after a close down of five weeks for remodeling. One of the most noticeable changes is the new concrete floor, which is covered by a patent preparation, which gives it a linoleum-like surface, being softer on the tread than bare concrete and free of the sand dust that comes from concrete. The new seats have not arrived, but the manufacturers promise shipment by the middle of October. This seat is one of the latest and best seats in the market, the seat part being upholstered and the wood seven ply. The seat is built for comfort and the back and arm rests are of sufficient size for comfort.
The stage has been torn out and the screen moved back. A beautiful arch has been built for the screen, giving the picture a setting that brings out detail and brilliance.
Many electrical changes have been made and an entirely new heating system installed.
When the new chairs have been placed and all work completed the Carlton will be one of the most beautiful and up-to-date motion picture places in this end of the state. The theatre will be open matinee and night every day, as the work yet to be finished will in no way interfere with the performances.
The Carlton will continue to book the best pictures in the market and the booking for the new season includes many big special productions.
Friday, September 19, 1919
Fair At Clearfield a Hummer
Clearfield entertained one of the largest crowds in its history yesterday and the entertaining was done in a manner that left little to be desired. The annual fair being held at the county seat this year is undoubtedly the best ever arranged for the edification of the county seat folks and they were not backward in expressing their opinion after going over the grounds. Every department is a winner, from the pumpkins to the fat lady in the midway. The exhibition of cattle, sheep and horses is large and varied, as is that of farm products. The automobile display is one that is attracting unusual attention while the main exhibition building was thronged to its capacity yesterday. The first thing that is seen in the exhibition hall is the magnificent horticultural display arranged and superintended by Richard Gilbert, who is an expert in this line of work.
DuBois was to the forefront in furnishing amusement for the big day. The B., R. & P. band chaperoned by Mike Gillung, and under the leadership of Charles Fugler, played during the entire afternoon, their work being heard by thousands of people, who showed their appreciation by vigorous applause. Along about 2:50 o’clock Lieutenant Merrill in his DuBois plane came in sight and after circling the field, made a landing within the racetrack. The aviator went up for a stunt flight, doing several revolutions. Returning to the ground he started in on passenger carrying and had made five flights before five o’clock. Then DuBois furnished a baseball team, the Athletics, who played the Clearfield team. Last, but not least, L. F. Mohney refereed the wrestling match in front of the grandstand. There was quite a good-sized delegation of DuBois people in the vast throng that thoroughly enjoyed the splendid outing and program.