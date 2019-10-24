The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Oct. 20, 1919.
Monday, Oct. 20, 1919Young Man Held Up On Streets At An Early Hour
A hold up that might have been accompanied with serious consequences occurred last evening at the entrance of the DuBois Mansion grounds on the East Side when Albert Engell, of DuBois, was slashed with a knife.
Mr. Engell, resides in the Fourth ward and was on the East Side, having just made a visit to the office of Dr. Davenport. He was returning to the streetcar line when a stranger wearing a dark raincoat and cap stopped him and asked him where the DuBois residence was. Mr. Engell stated that he was going that way and could show him. Just as the two reached the gateway into the DuBois grounds the high-way man demanded money. Mr. Engell answered that he did not have any except his streetcar fare, whereupon the man drew a knife and made what was perhaps an attempt at the life of Engell. A wide slash was made in the right side and in the left shoulder. In both cases cutting through the outer coat and clothes. However, the knife did not go deep enough to penetrate through to the flesh. A package of letters and papers in the inside coat pocket were slashed and prevented the knife from going through and making a wound.
Mr. Engell was stunned by the bold and quick attack, and the thug made a rapid getaway. Several officers were notified and were on the scene. The territory was secured but no traces of the would-be highwayman was found.
Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1919
Safe At General Office Cracked
An aftermath of the attempted high-way robbery on the East Side on Sunday evening as reported yesterday morning in the courier, one of the boldest and most dastardly I. W. W. crimes was almost carried out against John E. DuBois. The safe in the general office of Mr. DuBois was blown up and twelve sticks of dynamite were placed near the front porch of the DuBois mansion, all primed and ready for firing. Fortunately, none of the dynamite went off.
The entire police force was called out early yesterday morning to work on the case, but no clue of a tangible nature was secured.
The placing of the dynamite and the blowing of the safe were undoubtedly committed after the attack made upon Alfred Engell at about 9 o’clock Sunday evening. Assistant Chief Morris was notified at once by Mr. Engell, who gave a meager description of his assailant and at the same time stated that he appeared to have a bundle under one arm and there was a string hanging out the looked like a fuse. This information, in connection with the man’s desire to know where Mr. DuBois lived, aroused suspicion and Mr. Morris immediately notified Mr. DuBois, telling him to be on the lookout. Officer Kellner, who patrols the Third ward, was also called and given instruction by the assistant chief to put in the entire night between the general office and Mr. DuBois’ home. In spite of these precautions the dynamite was planted and the safe blown at the general office.
It is the opinion of the police who investigated yesterday that the assailant of Mr. Engell is undoubtedly the perpetrator of the two acts of violence but that he had assistance. The job on the safe was not performed by amateurs, as all the evidence pointed to the would-be robbers knowing just how to pull a job of this character. They did not succeed in blowing the safe so that they could get at the contents. The entrance to the general office was secured through a rear window and the fact that it was rather difficult to get into the window leads to the belief that more than one man was working on the job. It was necessary to pass through the window, the quilt, pieces of rag carpet and other things used in the job. The quilt and carpets were first soaked in water and then wrapped around the safe after charges of nitroglycerin had been placed. The charges failed to do anything other than damage the door. No report of the explosion was heard in the neighborhood, except by one woman who stated that she thought she heard a muffled explosion about 11 o’clock. But that was just about the time that Assistant Police Morris, Detective Lowry and Jack Jones were scouring the neighborhood for traces of the assailant of Mr. Engell. No trace of the dynamite placing and the blowing of the safe was discovered until yesterday morning when the office was opened and workmen, building a new porch at the Mansion had been at work for a short time. The dynamite was discovered along a stone wall. Police claim that even had it been touched off that it would not have done material damage to the Mansion.
At first it was believed that the unprovoked assault upon Mr. Engell was made because the stranger suspected him of seeing the dynamite being placed, but the fact that the stranger had a package under his arm, makes it apparent that the dynamite was placed afterwards.
Mayor Haag was notified and at once called out the police to make an investigation. Chief Peace had gone to Clearfield on another case, and he was notified to come on the noon train. He did so and immediately went on the case. The efforts of the police are now directed to ascertaining where such a large amount of explosive was secured.
Engell was not able to give much of a description of the man who attacked him. He stated that he appeared to be a foreigner, with a cap drawn well down over his eyes and wore a long raincoat. He did not get a look at his features, but he judged from his talk that he was a foreigner.
Last evening it was ascertained that the watchman at the Pennsylvania railroad crossing heard a muffled explosion at about 2:15 o’clock yesterday morning. He thought it was rather peculiar but believed at the time that it was the explosion of the gas engine at the iron works. Following the discovery that the safe had been blown open he now believes that it was this explosion that he heard, as there was only one sound of this nature.
Friday, Oct. 24,1919
Playmate Of Tom Mix Tells Of Early Days
As is well know locally, Tom Mix, the movie star, is a DuBois boy, born and raised here. His parents still reside at this place and the many personal friends of the daring rider take great pleasure in witnessing his pictures. They are proud of the front-rank position that he has attained in the movie world.
The following letter was recently received by George H. Bubb, manager of the Majestic theatre at Williamsport, from Herbert W. English, a former DuBois man and a chum of Tom Mix.
Bath, N. Y., Oct. 15, 1919
When I first knew Tom Mix it was twenty years ago. We were kids playing baseball at DuBois, Pa., between DuBois and Brookville, down on the Low Grade division, then called the Allegheny Valley railway. Tom Mix was just an ordinary big overgrown boy, athletically inclined. His people came from a settlement in Clearfield county, Pa., called Mix Run, where they still reside. At this time Tom’s father was the late John DuBois’ head stable man at his big mill, having charge of the DuBois horses in the extensive lumber operation. Tom was very much of a daredevil among the boys. His schoolmates whom I have known, tell me he and his buddy were always spending their spare time practicing stunts in riding. One big rangy kid called Deacon Litz, who afterwards became a horse trainer and athlete of some note, was one of his closest chums. Litz afterward drifted into the circus game, while Tom, who did not have a very strong liking for school, enlisted in the regular army and was assigned to the cavalry branch and stationed on the border, where he served two enlistments and where his riding accomplishments were polished off and he developed into the fearless rider he is today.
After leaving the army he drifted into pictures at Los Angeles, California. While still in the army Mix was spending a furlough at DuBois, and as the annual football battle for the championship of the valley was to be held, the DuBois fans were jubilant over having their dare devil at home, and immediately the betting odds were raised. Tom was the one man who bore the brunt of the Brookville warriors’ attack. Time and time again time was called in order to dig Tom from the muddy field, as he was nearly smothered at times. His gameness resulted in their triumph and as I officiated, I can vouch for his ability to take punishment. All the kids in the vicinity of Jefferson and Clearfield counties know him and are great worshippers of his prowess. All one has to do is to watch their actions, as his fame has been handed down from the older boys. They are all well versed in his history. DuBois, Pa., his home town, and his old boy schoolmates are proud of him, though they have not seen him personally for years.