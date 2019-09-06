The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Sept. 3, 1919.
Wednesday, September 3, 1919
DuBois Woman Is Lost In Woods; Found Later
Word was received in DuBois last evening by Assistant Chief of Police, James Morris, that Mrs. Tatters, of Forest avenue, was lost in the Boone’s mountain district and that all efforts to locate her before darkness set in had been in vain. Mrs. Tatters went to the mountains yesterday morning with a load of women for the purpose of picking huckleberries. In some manner she became separated and despite all efforts to locate her, darkness set in before any trace of the missing woman was found. As soon as word was received by Assistant Morris he went to the Tatters home and informed them. Immediately an automobile load of people was gotten together and left for Sabula where they would be joined by another crowd of men thoroughly familiar with the mountains. The search will be continued throughout the night or until the woman is found.
Late last night, after the above was in type, word was received by Mr. Morris that the woman had been found. No particulars were given in the message.
Thursday, September 4, 1919
B. R. & P. Wins Suit From Wery
The case of the widow of Jules Wery against the B., R. & P. railroad company in which the railroad was sued for $100,000 damages for the death of Mr. Wery in 1916, was tried before Judge Corbett at Brookville yesterday afternoon, and Mr. Corbett directed the verdict for the defendant without going to the jury.
Mr. Wery was killed along the B., R. & P. right of way in October three years ago, when he was struck by a train while walking along the tracks. The evidence presented by the railroad, resulting in a verdict for them, showed that Mr. Wery’s death was due to his contributory negligence, and not to the entire negligence of the railroad company. The evidence showed that the whistle of the engine which struck the deceased was sounded, and that in addition, Mr. Wery received warning from two girls of the approaching train but failed to get off the tracks.
The case for the defendants was handled by J. C. Whitmore, W. C. Pentz and C. J. Gordon. Attorneys for Mrs. Wery were J. A. Gleason, Mitchell and Margiotti.
The decision of Judge Corbett was based on the lack of sufficient evidence on the part of the plaintiff to show negligence by the railroad.
Friday, September 5, 1919
Automobile and Truck Collided On Main Street
A truck and an automobile were badly used up late yesterday afternoon on South Main street when they came together at the corner of Weber and Main. Although the truck and the automobile were loaded no one was hurt. The Spencer truck, carrying three people and driven by George Spencer, was coming down Weber avenue, intending to go straight across Main to the garage. Just as they struck the crossing, another car, a Chevrolet, whose name was not obtained came out Main street. A streetcar at the corner obstructed the view of the driver of the truck and neither driver saw the other until the cars were about to hit. The car swerved to the left as far as possible and the truck also swerved to the left. As a result, the truck hit the automobile amidship, tearing one front wheel completely off, and inflicting other damage. One wheel of the truck was torn off and the steering gear badly bent.
It was later learned that the damaged car belonged to a man by the name of Shugarts, of Luthersburg. Young Leo Spencer was in the truck and was thrown from it, alighting on the hard brick, but was uninjured. The driver, George Spencer, had his chest jammed when he was thrown against the steering wheel.
Saturday, September 6, 1919
No Arrests For Drunkenness During August
It is interesting to note that since war time prohibition has come into being that only three arrests for drunkenness have been made in the city of DuBois and all of these took place in the month of July. During the month of August there was not an arrest for drunkenness. This is an exceptional record and establishes the fact that doing away with booze will prevent drunkenness. The figures for August one year ago are not known, but there is no doubt of the fact that many arrests were made on this charge.
It is not meant to say here that booze has been entirely down away with. There is still some consumed. This is shown by the fact that occasionally a drunken man will be seen on the streets. But, of course, there is not nearly so much drinking as formerly and not nearly so many drunks. Those that have been seen have not reached that stage where it was necessary to lock them up to keep them out of trouble.
The liquor dealers are still taking out licenses. Some have taken licenses for the entire year; others are taking them out by the month, hoping that the war-time prohibition will be over before national prohibition goes into effect. It looks as though the ban would be lifted for a brief period, probably along in November.
No Question But DuBois Should Try For Fair Next Year
With the holding of the various fairs in this section and all of them proving to be most successful both in point of attendance and interest shown in the exhibits, the question arises, why does not DuBois get busy and revive the fair proposition in this city? This is a logical place for the holding of a fair and has been demonstrated in the past that the community will support it. DuBois has never failed to draw a good-sized crowd each year and the list of exhibits and interest were growing at the time that the fairs were discontinued.
There is no doubt of the fact that a fair is a good proposition for any locality. This has been demonstrated in the past with DuBois, and it is believed now that the war is over that steps should be taken to revive the institution on a larger scale than ever. The proper procedure would be, it is claimed, to make the fair proposition a community affair. Get as many people interested as possible and get everyone working for it. It would mean the bringing of thousands of people to the city each fall and would mean an immediate stimulus to production in this section. Not only would production be stimulated but poultry raising and stock raising would receive an impetus.
Of course, nothing can be done this year, but it is not too early to plan for next fall. If the proposition is to be taken up, the proper steps should be taken at once so that definite plans could be formulated and plenty of time allowed for carrying them out.