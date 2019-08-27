The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Aug. 27, 1919.
Wednesday, August 27, 1919
Fine Program Promised By Irish Field Day
All that is needed to make the big field day given by the Friends of Irish Freedom at the Driving Park today is fair weather and this is promised. The committee having the various features in charge have been working diligently and there is every promise that their efforts will be crowned with success. One of the features of the day is the address to be delivered by Dr. Mythep, an Episcopal minister who has been a zealous advocate of Irish Freedom for several years. He is an orator of exceptional ability and the cogent manner in which he presents the Irish question is most convincing state those who heard the judge on the occasions that he visited DuBois during the various bond drives.
During the afternoon there will be a well-balanced program of athletic events including a boxing contest. At 4 o’clock, the Volunteers, leaders of the City League, and the B. & S. team, which lost but one game, will clash. This contest is certain to be most interesting. In the evening the Auxiliary will serve supper. Between 6:15 and 7:30 o’clock the B., R. & P. band will give a concert under the direction of Charles Fugler.
In the evening short addresses will be given by both speakers and dancing will be conducted in the pavilion. In case of unfavorable weather, the speaking in the afternoon will be held in the Avenue theatre.
It is anticipated that there will be a large out of town attendance. Several members of the local branch of the Robert Emmet association were in Clearfield the other night and assisted in organizing at that place. It is expected Clearfield will send a big delegation to this place.
Thursday, August 28, 1919
Business Trips By Aeroplane
Lieutenant L. D. Merrill put his machine to its severest test yesterday afternoon when he made a trip to Ridgway and returned with C. M. Kresge as a passenger. Mr. Kresge is one of the heavyweights of the city, tipping the scale at 280 pounds. This weight together with the slighter tonnage of the lieutenant, gave the machine a cargo of 410 pounds. The machine was equal to the task, however, and made the trip in great style. There are some who stated that the aeroplane seemed to have difficulty in attaining height at first and there are others who state that it rocked considerably while making its height, but this was probably due to the imagination of one who knew what it was carrying.
When Mr. Kresge stepped from the machine he said, “Lieutenant, that trip was worth $200, now that I am safely back. How much do I owe you?” Mr. Kresge, in speaking of the trip, stated that he enjoyed it greatly. Although it was rather a cold day, he said that his hands were the only part of his body that became cold. It is certain that Mr. Kresge did not get “cold feet,” as the lieutenant stated that he seemed to enjoy every minute of it. Mr. Kresge distributed advertising matter at the various towns enroute and when Ridgway was circled, advertising was dropped there.
Later in the afternoon, the lieutenant made two flights taking up Miss Romaine Rich on one trip and Harold Bangert the next. The last named has now been up twice and expects to make several other trips. He is learning to fly the machine and yesterday for about ten minutes had control of the aeroplane. The machine has dual controls and the aviator can so arrange it that the passenger can manipulate the control. This Mr. Bangert is learning and expects to become a flyer in the course of time.
This morning at 9 o’clock the Lieutenant expects to depart for Houtzdale, taking with him P. E. Griesemer, Republican candidate for county treasurer. Mr. Griesemer expect to fly over a number of towns enroute and drop his political advertisements. The flying game is not new to “Good Old Pete,” who made many ascensions while in the army and he will feel right at home on this trip. Lieutenant Merrill will land in Houtzdale and expects to do considerable passenger business. Bookings are being made at that place for Thursday and the outlook is that he will be compelled to remain over on Friday and fill the engagements. In that case there will be no flying in DuBois until Saturday.
Friday, August 29, 1919
Death Results To Two As Result Of Spree On Bay Rum
Two barbers employed at the shop of Joseph Lockwood are dead as the result of drinking what is believed to be a mixture of tonsorial waters, principally wood alcohol and bay rum. The dead men are: Lorenzo Draucker, aged 47, died at his home late Wednesday evening at 136 West Long avenue. J. W. Gaffney, aged 42, died in his room in the Central hotel shortly after 5 o’clock yesterday morning.
In the case of Draucker, two physicians were called immediately after he showed signs of serious illness. They worked over the afflicted man for some little time but were unable to do anything that would stay the effects of the wood alcohol, which apparently had been taken in liberal doses.
In the Gaffney case, a physician was not called until early yesterday morning. At that time the man was so far gone that nothing could be done, and he died within a short time after the doctor had been called.
The physicians were unable to determine the precise nature of the affliction, but it is stated that the effects were similar to that of wood alcohol and it is believed that both men consumed considerable amounts of this liquid, together with bay rum. It is alleged that both men had been consuming different toilet waters that had alcohol in it and it is rather difficult to state just what caused death. There was another member of the party indulging in the mixture of drinks, but for some reason it did not seriously affect him, and he was able to go to work yesterday, putting in a full day of labor digging ditch.
Sabula Tunnel To Be Used Next Monday
Announcement was made yesterday by the Pennsylvania railroad that the first trains will be run through the Sabula tunnel on Monday of next week. If this is accomplished it will mean that the tunnel will be once more in use after being out of commission since April 30th, at which time a wreck occurred that resulted in a fire. This fire was of such intensity that it caused the eastern end of the tunnel to cave in, resulting in the road between the B. & S. Shaft No. 1 and Driftwood being out of business, all traffic on the Pennsylvania between these points being handled over the B. & S. railroad. The work of placing the tunnel in shape for use has been a tremendous one and considerably larger than was first supposed. A large crew of men have been employed steadily there for the past four months, working night and day in an endeavor to speed up the work as fast as possible.